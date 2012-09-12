By Niluksi Koswanage
| KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 India's edible oil imports
are likely to rise more than 4 percent to 10 million tonnes in
the 2012/13 marketing year as domestic output in the world's top
buyer lags rising demand, an industry official said.
The estimate by Solvent Extractors Association of India
Executive Director B.V. Mehta is higher than the 9.6 million
tonnes that India is expected to import in the current 2011/12
marketing year that ends on October 31.
Edible oils are the third biggest import by India after
crude oil and gold and its increased demand is likely to support
the prices of palm oil futures. The oil is a key component of
the India's vegetable oil mix.
Mehta said India's palm oil imports in 2012/13 will rise 7.9
percent to 7.5 million tonnes from a projected 6.95 million
tonnes in the current year. Most purchases will be crude grades.
"Strong GDP growth, contributed to mainly by the
manufacturing and service sector, and also a rising population
automatically translates to higher demand," Mehta told Reuters
at an industry conference in the Malaysian capital.
"So it will be in the palm oil producer's interest to look
as India as a large market that is going to be available long
term and do all that is required to sustain and service it."
India used to import crude palm oil from top producer
Indonesia to keep its domestic refineries in business, but it
has since turned to Malaysia after Indonesia cut export taxes
for refined palm oil to boost its own processing industry,
limiting sales of crude palm oil.
India has also made Indonesian refined palm oil imports
costlier by raising taxable price value on these cargoes from
August.
As a result, India's refined palm olein purchases will fall
25 percent to 1.2 million tonnes in the new marketing year from
1.6 million tonnes, Mehta said. Crude palm oil imports are set
to rise nearly 18 percent to 6.3 million tonnes.
WEAK DOMESTIC OUTPUT?
India has struggled with a patchy monsoon this year, which
have spurred more imports. However, a late monsoon revival last
week has changed the scenario for winter sowing of the rapeseed
crop that is due to start next month, Mehta said.
"It is too early to say but I am confident the rapeseed crop
could hit 6 million tonnes in the new marketing year since the
monsoon came back to life," he said.
That represents a 9 percent rise from the current year to
October when rapeseed production stands at about 5.5 million
tonnes.
"It is an improvement but its not enough at all. We will
have to depend on imported oils, especially palm oil to feed
India and keep our refiners in business as well," Mehta said.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)