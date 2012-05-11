MUMBAI May 11 India imported 925,334 tonnes of vegetable oils in April, up 27 percent from 727,706 tonnes in March as imports of soyoil and sunflower oil surged, a leading trade body said on Friday, higher than the average expectations in a Reuters survey.

India, the world's No. 1 importer of cooking oils, buys mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and a small quantity of soyoil from Argentina and Brazil.

A Reuters survey had forecast average imports of 895,000 tonnes in April.

The imports in April were sharply higher than 475,123 tonnes imported during the same month a year ago. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)