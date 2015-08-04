(Adds company comment)
MUMBAI Aug 4 An Indian rapper has gone viral
with a music video calling on consumer products giant Unilever
to clean up alleged toxic waste from a forested
southern hill station.
Sofia Ashraf's video, posted online by a nongovernmental
organization called Jhatkaa, or "shock" in Hindi, has had more
than a million views on YouTube, drawing attention to
accusations against a thermometer factory in the town of
Kodaikanal that closed down 14 years ago.
Hindustan Unilever, the Indian subsidiary of the
consumer goods company, has denied wrongdoing. It disputes
claims of former workers who say their health has been damaged
by exposure to mercury.
The company said it shut down the factory in 2001 when
environmental activists including Greenpeace "brought to
Hindustan Unilever's attention the fact that glass scrap
containing mercury" had been sold to a scrap dealer about three
kilometres from the factory.
"We have been rigorous in establishing the facts and
several independent expert studies have concluded that there
were no adverse impacts on the health of our people at
Kodaikanal. We have also taken action to ensure the clean-up of
soil within the factory premises," a Hindustan Unilever
spokesperson said in an email.
"There is still work to do here - which we are committed to
fulfilling - as soon as we have received final consent from the
Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to start the soil
remediation."
Set to the beat of Nicki Minaj's "Anaconda", and retweeted
by Minaj herself, Ashraf also asks Unilever to compensate
workers. (bit.ly/1fNuNMx)
"Kodaikanal won't step down, until you make amends now," she
raps.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Nick
Macfie)