* India to set up satellite tracking station in Ho Chi Minh
City
* Vietnam will have access to data - Indian officials
* India's satellites cover the region, including South China
Sea
* Project will deepen India, Vietnam security ties
By Sanjeev Miglani and Greg Torode
NEW DELHI/HONG KONG, Jan 25 India will set up a
satellite tracking and imaging centre in southern Vietnam that
will give Hanoi access to pictures from Indian earth observation
satellites that cover the region, including China and the South
China Sea, Indian officials said.
The move, which could irritate Beijing, deepens ties between
India and Vietnam, who both have long-running territorial
disputes with China.
While billed as a civilian facility - earth observation
satellites have agricultural, scientific and environmental
applications - security experts said improved imaging technology
meant the pictures could also be used for military purposes.
Hanoi especially has been looking for advanced intelligence,
surveillance and reconnaissance technologies as tensions rise
with China over the disputed South China Sea, they said.
"In military terms, this move could be quite significant,"
said Collin Koh, a marine security expert at Singapore's S.
Rajaratnam School of International Studies. "It looks like a
win-win for both sides, filling significant holes for the
Vietnamese and expanding the range for the Indians."
The state-run Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will
fund and set up the satellite tracking and data reception centre
in Ho Chi Minh City to monitor Indian satellite launches, the
Indian officials said. Indian media put the cost at around $23
million.
India, whose 54-year-old space programme is accelerating,
with one satellite launch scheduled every month, has ground
stations in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, Brunei, Biak in
eastern Indonesia and Mauritius that track its satellites in the
initial stages of flight.
The Vietnam facility will bolster those capabilities, said
Deviprasad Karnik, an ISRO spokesman.
QUID PRO QUO
But unlike the other overseas stations, the facility will
also be equipped to receive images from India's earth
observation satellites that Vietnam can use in return for
granting India the tracking site, said an Indian government
official connected with the space programme.
"This is a sort of quid pro quo which will enable Vietnam to
receive IRS (Indian remote sensing) pictures directly, that is,
without asking India," said the official, who declined to be
identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
"Obviously it will include parts of China of interest to
Vietnam."
Chinese coastal naval bases, the operations of its
coastguard and navy and its new man-made islands in the disputed
Spratly archipelago of the South China Sea would be targets of
Vietnamese interest, security experts said.
Another Indian official said New Delhi would also have
access to the imagery.
India has 11 earth observation satellites in orbit, offering
pictures with differing resolutions and areas, the ISRO said.
Indian officials had no timeframe for when the centre would
be operational.
"This is at the beginning stages, we are still in dialogue
with Vietnamese authorities," said Karnik.
Vietnam's Foreign Ministry confirmed the project, but
provided few other details.
China's Defence Ministry said the proposed tracking station
wasn't a military issue. The Chinese Foreign Ministry had no
immediate comment.
Vietnam launched its first earth observation satellite in
2013, but Koh said it was not thought to produce particularly
high resolution images.
BLURRED LINES
Security experts said Vietnam would likely seek real-time
access to images from the Indian satellites as well as training
in imagery analysis, a specialised intelligence field.
"The advance of technology means the lines are blurring
between civilian and military satellites," said Trevor
Hollingsbee, a retired naval intelligence analyst with Britain's
Defence Ministry. "In some cases, the imagery from a modern
civilian satellite is good enough for military use."
Sophisticated military reconnaissance satellites can be used
to capture military signals and communications, as well as
detailed photographs of objects on land, capturing detail to
less than a metre, Koh and other experts said.
The tracking station will be the first such foreign facility
in Vietnam and follows other agreements between Hanoi and New
Delhi that have cemented security ties.
India has extended a $100 million credit line for Hanoi to
buy patrol boats and is training Vietnamese submariners in India
while Hanoi has granted oil exploration blocks to India in
waters off Vietnam that are disputed with China.
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has shown a
greater willingness to step up security ties with countries such
as Vietnam, overriding concerns this would upset China, military
officials said.
"You want to engage Vietnam in every sphere. The reason is
obvious - China," said retired Indian Air Force group captain
Ajay Lele at the New Delhi-based Institute for Defence Studies
and Analyses.
Both India and Vietnam are also modernising their militaries
in the face of Beijing's growing assertiveness, having
separately fought wars with China in past decades.
Australian-based scholar Carl Thayer, who has studied
Vietnam's military since the late 1960s, said the satellite
tracking facility showed both nations wanted to enhance security
ties.
"Their interests are converging over China and the South
China Sea," he said.
(Additional reporting by Megha Rajagopalan in Beijing and Ho
Binh Minh in Hanoi; Editing by Dean Yates)