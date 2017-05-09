FILE PHOTO: Force India team principal Vijay Mallya waves in the paddock during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/File Photo

NEW DELHI The Supreme Court on Tuesday held liquor baron Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt of court in a case moved by banks to recover funds owed by him, television channels reported.

The top court directed Mallya to appear on July 10, CNBC TV18 said.

Mallya moved to Britain last March after banks sued to recover about $1.4 billion the Indian authorities say is owed by Kingfisher, now a defunct airline.

Mallya has denied the charges against him.

