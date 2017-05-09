Consumer, tech lift euro zone shares; FTSE lags
LONDON Euro zone shares rose on Tuesday, bolstered by another day of gains for tech and retail sectors, while gains on Britain's top indices were weighed down by a few dour corporate updates.
NEW DELHI The Supreme Court on Tuesday held liquor baron Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt of court in a case moved by banks to recover funds owed by him, television channels reported.
The top court directed Mallya to appear on July 10, CNBC TV18 said.
Mallya moved to Britain last March after banks sued to recover about $1.4 billion the Indian authorities say is owed by Kingfisher, now a defunct airline.
Mallya has denied the charges against him.
(Reporting by Malini Menon; Writing by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
LONDON Euro zone shares rose on Tuesday, bolstered by another day of gains for tech and retail sectors, while gains on Britain's top indices were weighed down by a few dour corporate updates.
BERLIN The Ifo economic institute raised its 2017 growth forecast for the German economy to 1.8 percent from 1.5 percent previously, with vibrant domestic demand and strong export growth propelling employment levels to historic highs.