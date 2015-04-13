NEW DELHI, April 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Rupa Saa
was just 15 when her stepmother poured acid over her face as she
slept, burning her skin and melting her cheeks, nose, mouth and
chin.
The attack was just the beginning of her suffering.
Like many of India's acid victims, she was shunned due to
her disfigurement and struggled to pay for the multiple
reconstructive surgeries she needed - leaving her despondent and
with little will to live.
But a recent ruling by country's top court could be a game
changer for victims like Saa - providing them with free medical
treatment and specifying a minimum compensation of 300,000
rupees ($4,800).
"I was devastated by the acid attack. I did not want to live
any more. My life was shattered. I cannot describe the pain and
suffering I endured," said Saa, now 22.
"It's a good (court) judgement. Although the amount of
compensation is very little, the order by the court will give us
a better life and future," Saa told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation by phone from Agra, around 200 km (130 miles) south
of New Delhi.
Acid attacks - meant to maim, disfigure or blind - occur in
many countries. They are most common in Cambodia, as well as
Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan and India.
According to India's home ministry, the number of reported
acid attacks has surged. There were 309 acid attack cases
reported in 2014 compared to 66 cases the previous year.
Yet most victims - many of whom are women who have spurned
sexual advances or rejected a marriage proposal - do not receive
any financial or medical help, and endure years of mental and
physical pain.
"The lack of rehabilitation is one of the biggest problems
that survivors face," said Alok Dixit from the campaign group
Stop Acid Attacks.
"Most victims come from poor families and therefore cannot
afford the full medical treatment and just get very basic
treatment. Others end up selling off all their assets, including
property, to pay for these surgeries and they end up in debt."
SHATTERED DREAMS
Rupa Saa was a bright student living in the town of
Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh state. She had big dreams before
the night in August 2008 when she was attacked by her
stepmother, who she said did not want her to stay at home.
"My entire body was burning. I cried for help. I could not
see anything. It was really horrifying for me. I thought that I
could die," she said.
Her father refused to support her, taking the side of her
stepmother who was arrested and served 18 months in prison.
Over the years, Saa's uncle, who is a barber, has supported
her but has been driven into debt by the multiple surgeries she
has required, costing more than 400,000 rupees ($6,400).
With help from Stop Acid Attacks she received some
vocational training and more funds for her treatment and is now
working as a designer in a small boutique in Agra city.
In April 2013, India made acid attacks an offence, adding
that both medical attention and compensation must be given to
victims, but it did not specify the type of treatment or the
amount of funds to be given.
Lawyers fighting for victims said this left gaps in the law
and made it easy for hospitals to give only basic aid.
"The judgement says that no private hospital can refuse free
treatment to a victim of an acid attack," said Aparna Bhat, a
lawyer representing acid victims seeking better rehabilitation.
"This means not just first aid, but all the necessary
operations and surgeries, accommodation and medicine costs will
be taken care of by the hospitals," she told New Delhi
Television (NDTV) after Friday's court ruling.
State authorities had to take action against any hospitals
that turned away victims, the court had added.
Bhat said the court also reiterated an order that those
buying acid needed a license and vendors had to record sales.
But activists say the government needs to do more to
regulate the sale of locally produced household cleaners, which
contain highly concentrated acids, that are easily and cheaply
available in markets across the country.
Acids are being used as weapons, they say, adding that there
needs to be a separate law to deal with the sale and purchase
chemicals which include neat hydrochloric and sulphuric acids.
(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty and Nita Bhalla; Editing by Ros
Russell)