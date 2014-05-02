(Corrects spelling of minister's name, death toll in 11th
paragraph)
GUWAHATI, India May 2 Suspected tribal rebels
in India shot dead 11 Muslim settlers, including two women, in
attacks in the northeastern tea-growing state of Assam where
tension is running high during an election, officials said on
Friday.
Police said they suspected the militants behind the
overnight killings were members of the Bodo tribe.
Bodo people have frequently clashed with Muslims they say
have illegally entered from neighbouring Bangladesh and
encroached on their ancestral lands in the hills.
"The authorities will take firm action against those
involved in this crime," said state government spokesman
Nilamoni Sen Deka.
Police reinforcements were sent to the two districts where
the attacks took place, which have a history of sectarian
violence.
Candidates in India's general election, including opposition
front runner Narendra Modi, have contributed to anti-Bangladeshi
feeling in Assam.
Modi last week said immigrants from Bangladesh in a nearby
state should have their "bags packed" in case he came to power.
Election results are due on May 16.
In the first incident, the militants shot dead three members
of a family, including two women, while wounding a baby, police
said.
"The gunmen entered the house and shot them dead on the
spot," a senior police officer in the state capital with
knowledge of the investigation told Reuters.
In the second incident, eight people were killed by a group
of guerrillas, he said.
Two years ago, 40 people were killed in clashes between Bodo
people and Muslim settlers in the same district.
(Reporting by Biswajyoti Das; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and
Robert Birsel)