* Tensions high amid election calls for migration control
* Bodo region saw rioting and mass flight two years ago
* Election front-runner Modi's BJP denies stoking tensions
(New attack, death toll rise, curfew imposed)
By Biswajyoti Das
GUWAHATI, India, May 2 Suspected tribal rebels
have shot dead 22 Muslims in attacks in India's northeasterly
tea-growing state of Assam, where tension has run high during a
drawn-out national election, officials said on Friday.
A dusk-to-dawn curfew was imposed on Friday and soldiers
deployed in the affected parts of Assam, a remote state with a
history of ethnic violence and armed groups, some fighting for
greater autonomy and others for secession from India.
Police said they suspected militants from the Bodo tribe
were behind the latest attacks late on Thursday into Friday in a
region where tension between ethnic Bodo people and Muslim
settlers spilled over two years ago into clashes in which dozens
were killed and 400,000 fled their homes.
Bodo representatives argue that many of the Muslims are
illegal immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh encroaching on
their ancestral lands, and election candidates including
front-runner Narendra Modi have called for tighter migration
controls.
In one of the incidents, eight people were killed by a group
of suspected Bodo guerrillas, said officials.
In another, three members of one family including two women
were shot dead, and a baby was wounded, said a senior police
officer in the state's main city, Guwahati.
Later on Friday, a group of militants carrying AK-47 assault
rifles attacked an isolated village in the state's Baksa
district and open fired, killing 11 people, most of them women
and children, said police.
They burnt their huts made of bamboo and straw and threw the
bodies in the fire, officers added.
Voting was held over several days in Assam to help security
forces handle violence from any of the separatist or tribal
militant groups active in the state.
Polling in the Bodo region ended on April 24, in what
residents say was a tight race between a Bodo and a non-tribal
candidate, although results from the five-week national election
are not due for another two weeks.
"It seems the Bodos wanted to the teach the Muslims a lesson
for supporting an outsider," said a state intelligence officer.
He said half-burnt bodies with bullet wounds had been recovered
from the village in Baksa district.
Modi, the prime-ministerial candidate of the Hindu
nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said last week that
illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in the nearby state of West
Bengal should have their "bags packed" in case he came to power,
accusing the state government of being too soft.
"STOPPING INFILTRATION"
Arun Jaitley, the BJP's leader in the upper house of
parliament in New Delhi and a strong contender for finance
minister should the party come to power, denied that Modi's
comments risked stirring communal tensions in the northeast.
"It just shows a determination that we want to stop
infiltration. Any government should try to stop that," Jaitley
told reporters in the capital on Friday.
In Assam, the BJP condemned the attacks and accused the
state government, led by India's ruling Congress party, of not
protecting its citizens.
"I call upon all parties not to communalise the issue, but
to work for restoration of peace immediately," said Sarbananda
Sonowal, leader of the BJP in Assam.
Police reinforcements were sent to the two districts where
the attacks took place, and could be seen in television footage
patrolling with automatic rifles.
"The authorities will take firm action against those
involved in this crime," said state government spokesman
Nilamoni Sen Deka.
Two years ago, Assam's state government was criticised for
not acting quickly enough to stop inter-communal clashes, which
triggered sometimes violent protests by Muslims in cities across
India.
About 30,000 migrants from the northeast temporarily
returned home after threats of reprisals by Muslims circulated
by text message.
(Writing by Frank Jack Daniel and Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by
Kevin Liffey and Andrew Heavens)