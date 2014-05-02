GUWAHATI, India May 2 Heavily armed tribal
guerrillas raided a village in northeastern India on Friday and
killed 11 Muslim settlers in a further attack linked to an
upsurge in ethnic tensions during a drawn-out general election.
Nine of the dead were women and children in the attack in
the tea-growing state of Assam hours after two similar attacks
there in which 11 people, all of them Muslims, were killed.
Police said they suspected Bodo tribal militants were behind
the attacks in a region where tension between ethnic Bodo people
and Muslim settlers has risen over candidates running for
election from the region. India is holding the world's biggest
election involving around 815 million people drawn from scores
of ethnic, religious and social communities.
