NEW DELHI, Sept 28 Authorities in India's
Gujarat state arrested at least 40 people after late-night
clashes between Hindus and Muslims in the city of Vadodara and
suspended mobile phone Internet and bulk text messaging services
for four days, officials said on Sunday.
Crowds from the two religious communities pelted each other
with stones and set several vehicles alight until police
dispersed them using tear gas on Saturday evening after days of
tensions in the city, police told Reuters.
Gujarat is the home state of Hindu nationalist Prime
Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in the United States
and is scheduled to meet President Barack Obama.
The state has a majority Hindu population and a history of
religious conflict. At least 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, died
in Gujarat in 2002 in violence between Hindus and Muslims.
Modi was chief minister of the state at the time.
The Hindustan Times newspaper reported this week that the
trouble in Vadodara started with a posting on Facebook that some
Muslims deemed offensive.
Police in the city said mobile phone text messages and other
social media had been used to spread messages about rioting and
to inflame religious tensions.
The four-day suspension of the mobile Internet, bulk text
messaging and MMS services began on Saturday, a crime branch
official in Vadodara told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Residents in the city confirmed to Reuters that services
were disrupted.
Emboldened by Modi's emphatic election victory in May, Hindu
hardliners have been agitating in parts of India against
religious minorities.
A prominent right-wing Hindu group on Thursday warned
Muslims and Christians against taking part in the Hindu Navratri
festival as before.
"We have made 40 arrests since last night and will make more
to quell the rioting," S K Nanda, Gujarat's home secretary,
said.
The police did not provide the number of injured in the
clashes.
On Sunday, the streets of Vadodara were calm but the
authorities remained on alert.
"Not many people are out due to fear of recurrence of
violence," said a senior state government official, who did not
wish to be identified. "We are keeping a close eye on the
situation."
For long Modi was denied a visa by the United States over
allegations of religious intolerance stemming from Gujarat riots
in 2002. Critics have accused Modi of allowing the riots to
happen, but courts have found no evidence to indict him.
The state has largely been peaceful since then.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)