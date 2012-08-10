BILASIPARA, India, Aug 10 (AlertNet) - There was little time
to do anything but grab her two young boys and run as fast as
she could when the gunmen came into the northeast Indian village
in the dead of night and began firing.
Along with scores of other villagers, nine-months pregnant
Rohima Begum hid with her family waist-deep in the rice fields
as the gunshots rang out amid the screams of those left behind.
Eighteen days on, Rohima, like hundreds of thousands in
Assam state, languishes in a displacement camp - too scared to
go home after the worst ethnic violence in India in a decade.
But the government says the violence, in which 75 people
have been killed and more than 400,000 displaced, is over and
has set a deadline for fleeing villagers to return to their
homes - India's Independence Day on August 15.
"How can we go back? There is nothing left. We saw them
burning down the entire village as we escaped. The fire and
smoke were visible from a long distance," Rohima says, cradling
her three-day-old boy, who was born in the primary school which
now houses 800 people in lower Assam's Dhubri district.
"The people who did this to us live in villages next to us.
There is no security. If we go back, they will kill us."
Violence between the Bodo tribespeople and Muslim
communities broke out on July 20, after unidentified men killed
four Bodo youths. In retaliation, armed Bodos - who dominate
Kokrajhar and Chirang districts - attacked Muslims, suspecting
them of being behind the deaths.
Communal clashes have since ensued and fleeing survivors
speak of large groups of men armed with automatic weapons
surrounding entire villages, going on the rampage, gunning down
people or hacking them to death with machetes. Hundreds of
villages have been looted and razed.
BODIES FOUND EVERY DAY
Convoys of police and paramilitary vehicles patrol the main
roads which run through the dusty towns in this fertile area and
authorities have imposed a night curfew.
The number of killings has decreased, but there are at least
one or two reports of fresh corpses being found every day and
the situation remains tense.
"People should start going back to their homes now," says
Nilomani Sen Deka, an Assam minister. "We will be providing them
with relief and compensation. But they should start going back.
Many have gone already. It is safe now."
But both the displaced Bodos and Muslim community say they
can no longer live together.
Tensions have long existed between the two groups in this
region, famed for its lush tea plantations and as Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh's parliamentary constituency.
The Bodos have long fought for a separate homeland and after
a 16-year armed struggle, they signed a 2003 peace accord with
New Delhi, giving them autonomy over the four districts.
They say many of the Muslims, who over the years have grown
to outnumber the Bodos, are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.
The Muslims, who work for Bodos on their fields and
construction sites or as rickshaw drivers, say they are Indian
citizens and have voting rights.
This is not the first time that the two groups have clashed.
In 1993, Bodos attacked Muslims and other communities resulting
in around 2,000 deaths and thousands displaced.
DISEASES SPREAD
Almost 300 schools, colleges and community centres have been
converted into relief camps. In the suffocating humidity and
soaring temperatures, half-naked children lie perspiring on
school benches or desks, while women cradle babies who are
listless and weak.
Due to poor sanitation and a lack of clean water, disease
has spread rapidly and there are tens of thousands of cases of
diarrhoea and dysentery.
Twenty-two people have died so far in the camps, while
around 8,000 children are sick, according to government figures.
Medical teams visit every few days to distribute medicines
and basic food rations of rice and lentils are being given three
times a day to the displaced, but aid workers say there is a
desperate need for more aid.
"Most of the displaced fled with nothing," says Zubin Zaman
from Oxfam India. "Sanitation has to be stepped up with better
hygiene practices, access to clean water and more toilets. There
is also a need for bedding, clothing, mosquito nets and
tarpaulin sheets."
Survivors say they cannot live in such conditions, but add
that it is better than dying at the hands of armed mobs.
"We do not want to live like this, but we will not go back.
The security forces cannot protect us. They cannot be there 24
hours a day, guarding us," says Barendra Brahma, 70, a retired
school teacher in a camp in the town of Kokrajhar.
"I was born in that village. If I go back now, it will only
be to die."
