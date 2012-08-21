NEW DELHI Aug 21 India pressed social media
websites including Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday to remove
"inflammatory" content it said helped spread rumours that
sparked an exodus of migrants from some Indian cities last week.
The government said in a statement it had already blocked
access to 245 web pages it said contained doctored videos and
images, and the telecommunications secretary, R Chandrashekhar,
threatened legal action against the websites if they did not
fully comply with the requests to take down the offending pages.
Chandrashekhar told CNN-IBN television that Google
and Facebook had largely complied with the government's
requests while the response from Twitter had been "extremely
poor".
Twitter was not immediately available for comment.
"A lot of inflammatory and harmful content/information has
been found to be appearing on the social networking sites hosted
outside the country," the government statement said.
Thousands of students and workers from India's northeast
fled Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities last week fearing
retaliation for violence against Muslims in the remote
tea-growing state of Assam after threatening mobile phone text
messages and website images sowed panic.
Clashes between indigenous people in Assam and Muslim
settlers from neighbouring Bangladesh have killed nearly 80
people and displaced some 300,000 since July.
