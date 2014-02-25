A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 6, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - India VIX index hits its lowest intraday level since March 11, 2013, a day ahead of the launch of futures contracts with options volatility easing on improved sentiment, sparked by foreign investor buying over the previous two weeks.

India VIX is a volatility index based on the index options prices of the Nifty.

Indian equities are expected to remain supported as overseas investors have been net buyers of nearly $450 million over the last nine sessions.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)