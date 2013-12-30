NEW DELHI Dec 30 India's foreign investment
regulator cleared a decision on Vodafone Group Plc's
$1.6 billion plan to take full ownership of its local unit,
Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram said on Monday.
The deal needs final approval from India's federal cabinet.
India allowed foreign companies in the telecommunications
sector to raise their holdings to 100 percent from 74 percent in
their Indian businesses in August.
Vodafone, which entered India in 2007 by buying Hutchison
Whampoa's local cellular assets in an $11 billion
deal, directly and indirectly owns a combined 84.5 percent of
Vodafone India, the country's No.2 telecoms company by users and
revenue. Its direct holding in the unit is 64.4 percent.