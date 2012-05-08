NEW DELHI May 8 The Indian government has not
given any direction to tax authorities to reopen a tax case
against Vodafone or similar cases, the junior finance
minister said on Tuesday.
"The decision to reopening or not reopening a case ... is
taken by the assessing officer on the basis of facts and
circumstances of each case. The government has not issued any
direction in this regard," S.S. Palanimanickam told lawmakers in
a written reply.
India has proposed to amend laws retrospectively to tax some
already-completed mergers of foreign companies with Indian
assets, potentially putting Vodafone back under the taxman's
spotlight for more than $2 billion in taxes even after India's
Supreme Court ruled the tax office did not have jurisdiction
over cross-border deals.
Palanimanickam also said Vodafone has not approached the
government for an out of court settlement for the tax dispute.
New Delhi wants to tax the British telecom company over its
2007 acquisition of Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa's
mobile operations in India.