By Nandita Bose
MUMBAI, July 19 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
violated Indian rules governing foreign investment, the
country's top police agency said in a letter to a member of
parliament seen by Reuters.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in the letter
that according to its analysis, Wal-Mart's investment violated
Reserve Bank of India guidelines and Foreign Exchange Management
Act regulations.
However, it said violation of FEMA regulations does not fall
under its remit, so it could not investigate the matter.
Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, has been
investigated for putting money into a retailer before the
government opened the sector to global players in September
2012. It entered India in 2010 with a $100 million investment in
a consultancy, Cedar Support Services, which was a retailer when
it began its corporate life.
Wal-Mart has denied breaking investment rules and said on
Friday it had cooperated with the government during the
investigation.
Its entry into Asia's third-largest economy has been slowed
by several issues, including an internal bribery probe and
still-evolving rules governing the retail sector.
The CBI sent the letter to M.P. Achuthan, a communist member
of parliament, who in September had accused Wal-Mart of breaking
entry rules.
At the time, the Indian government asked its Enforcement
Directorate, which investigates financial crimes, to look into
the case. The Enforcement Directorate has not announced any
decision and on Friday could not be reached for comment.
A CBI spokeswoman did not provide further details.
"After nine months of the case not moving ahead at the
Enforcement Directorate, I wrote to the CBI and asked them to
intervene and investigate and they have found violations,"
Achuthan told Reuters.
"This certainly takes the investigation forward and now the
ED should act quickly," he said.
Senior government officials told Reuters last November that
if Wal-Mart was found to have broken the law, it could face a
penalty of up to three times its initial $100 million
investment.