HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India has long
undervalued one of its most precious resources. Now the
country's chronic mismanagement of water is emerging as a threat
to Make in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious
plan to create jobs and turn the world's fastest growing large
economy into a global manufacturing hub.
Modi has toured the world championing the
initiative. Success is critical. Around 12 million Indians join
the workforce every year. Factories, which can provide
much-needed employment, account for just 16 percent of India's
gross domestic product, according to the World Bank. That is
low, even for a developing country.
Make in India has big shortcomings when it comes to natural
resources, however. Water intensive industries
like construction, food processing, energy, textiles and leather
works feature prominently amongst the sectors the scheme is
targeting. And although most of the sites for planned industrial
corridors are supposed to include water infrastructure, they
are predominantly located in the parched western regions.
Poor demand management adds to the challenge of setting up
in a dry country - India has 18 percent of the world's
population but only 4 percent of the usable water resources,
and is currently recovering from two consecutive years of poor
rainfall. That puts water worries at the front of a long list of
concerns from land acquisition to labour laws that companies
face when setting up.
LIQUIDITY ISSUES
The core issue is that water is undervalued and overused.
Tariffs have not been revised for over a decade in many
municipalities. Often there are no direct charges at all, or
thirsty consumers simply help themselves. Metering is also rare
- penetration is as low as 10 percent in some areas. India
produced $2.7 of gross domestic product for every cubic metre of
freshwater withdrawals, according to a Breakingviews calculation
using World Bank data. By contrast, China added $18.7 of GDP for
every cubic metre.
That leads to massive inefficiencies for companies too.
Manufacturers tend to avoid placing factories in drier areas
even when the location looks logical from a supply chain
perspective.
Take Coca Cola: only around a quarter of the company's
Indian bottling plants source water from existing
infrastructure; the rest have set up their own systems to access
supplies. They must also coordinate with nearby farms and
factories to be sure they won't suck up resources before a
facility reaches the end of its useful working life.
Meanwhile, U.S. technology giant Cisco Systems'
local unit says water is a "top five" issue to consider
when establishing a factory in India. Swiss food giant Nestle
, which also has manufacturing facilities in the
country, assesses each new factory's water risk using no fewer
than three water stress indexes and India achieves the worst
possible score in their system, which ranks countries' on a
scale of one to five, where five represents "extreme scarcity".
DAMP SQUIB
Policymakers see the problem but lack the political capital
to raise prices or tighten regulations. The biggest water users
in the country are local farmers - agriculture soaks up some 90
percent of water withdrawals - and rural communities
represent the majority of India's voting constituencies. So
when elections come around, candidates often promise to keep
water cheap or free.
New Delhi plays lip service to the crisis. In June the
Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga
Rejuvenation released a draft bill calling for a new pricing
system and stricter controls. But even if the bill passes
through parliament, it is unclear that the central
government will be able to implement the new rules - enforcement
of current regulations is patchy at best, and local authorities
aren't always cooperative.
Make in India is not dead in the water. Modi's fortune is
that the country is home to a large thriving consumer market and
a low-cost workforce. That makes it increasingly tempting as a
location for manufacturers that want to sell in the country. But
the inconveniences associated with setting up plants in low
water regions, on top of other barriers to business, will scare
away all but the most determined.
Until the government takes action to better manage its water
resources, a booming manufacturing sector seems like a pipe
dream.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Make in India in
September 2014. The scheme aims to turn India into a global
leader in manufacturing and design.
- Manufacturing accounted for 16 percent of gross domestic
product in India in 2014, according to the World Bank.
- India has 18 percent of the world's population, but only 4
percent of the usable water resources, according to a February
2016 report by the Irrigation Association of India and the
Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
- Irrigation and livestock accounted for 90 percent of
India's total water withdrawals in 2014, according to the Food
and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations' 2015
Statistical Pocketbook.
- India's Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and
Ganga Rejuvenation released its Draft National Water Framework
Bill in June 2016.
- Draft National Water Framework Bill, 2016: bit.ly/2a1L1Sa
- Make in India website: bit.ly/29W7zFX
