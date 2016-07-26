(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.) (Refiles to add topic code for wider distribution.)

HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India has long undervalued one of its most precious resources. Now the country's chronic mismanagement of water is emerging as a threat to Make in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious plan to create jobs and turn the world's fastest growing large economy into a global manufacturing hub.

Modi has toured the world championing the initiative. Success is critical. Around 12 million Indians join the workforce every year. Factories, which can provide much-needed employment, account for just 16 percent of India's gross domestic product, according to the World Bank. That is low, even for a developing country.

Make in India has big shortcomings when it comes to natural resources, however. Water intensive industries like construction, food processing, energy, textiles and leather works feature prominently amongst the sectors the scheme is targeting. And although most of the sites for planned industrial corridors are supposed to include water infrastructure, they are predominantly located in the parched western regions.

Poor demand management adds to the challenge of setting up in a dry country - India has 18 percent of the world's population but only 4 percent of the usable water resources, and is currently recovering from two consecutive years of poor rainfall. That puts water worries at the front of a long list of concerns from land acquisition to labour laws that companies face when setting up.

LIQUIDITY ISSUES

The core issue is that water is undervalued and overused. Tariffs have not been revised for over a decade in many municipalities. Often there are no direct charges at all, or thirsty consumers simply help themselves. Metering is also rare - penetration is as low as 10 percent in some areas. India produced $2.7 of gross domestic product for every cubic metre of freshwater withdrawals, according to a Breakingviews calculation using World Bank data. By contrast, China added $18.7 of GDP for every cubic metre.

That leads to massive inefficiencies for companies too. Manufacturers tend to avoid placing factories in drier areas even when the location looks logical from a supply chain perspective.

Take Coca Cola: only around a quarter of the company's Indian bottling plants source water from existing infrastructure; the rest have set up their own systems to access supplies. They must also coordinate with nearby farms and factories to be sure they won't suck up resources before a facility reaches the end of its useful working life.

Meanwhile, U.S. technology giant Cisco Systems' local unit says water is a "top five" issue to consider when establishing a factory in India. Swiss food giant Nestle , which also has manufacturing facilities in the country, assesses each new factory's water risk using no fewer than three water stress indexes and India achieves the worst possible score in their system, which ranks countries' on a scale of one to five, where five represents "extreme scarcity".

DAMP SQUIB

Policymakers see the problem but lack the political capital to raise prices or tighten regulations. The biggest water users in the country are local farmers - agriculture soaks up some 90 percent of water withdrawals - and rural communities represent the majority of India's voting constituencies. So when elections come around, candidates often promise to keep water cheap or free.

New Delhi plays lip service to the crisis. In June the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation released a draft bill calling for a new pricing system and stricter controls. But even if the bill passes through parliament, it is unclear that the central government will be able to implement the new rules - enforcement of current regulations is patchy at best, and local authorities aren't always cooperative.

Make in India is not dead in the water. Modi's fortune is that the country is home to a large thriving consumer market and a low-cost workforce. That makes it increasingly tempting as a location for manufacturers that want to sell in the country. But the inconveniences associated with setting up plants in low water regions, on top of other barriers to business, will scare away all but the most determined.

Until the government takes action to better manage its water resources, a booming manufacturing sector seems like a pipe dream. On Twitter twitter.com/KatrinaHamlin

CONTEXT NEWS

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Make in India in September 2014. The scheme aims to turn India into a global leader in manufacturing and design.

- Manufacturing accounted for 16 percent of gross domestic product in India in 2014, according to the World Bank.

- India has 18 percent of the world's population, but only 4 percent of the usable water resources, according to a February 2016 report by the Irrigation Association of India and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

- Irrigation and livestock accounted for 90 percent of India's total water withdrawals in 2014, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations' 2015 Statistical Pocketbook.

- India's Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation released its Draft National Water Framework Bill in June 2016.

- Draft National Water Framework Bill, 2016: bit.ly/2a1L1Sa

- Make in India website: bit.ly/29W7zFX

