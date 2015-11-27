* Water table drops to depth of nearly 100 m in some states
RAMPUR, India, Nov 27 Pleas by local Indian
officials for farmers to switch from rice to oilseeds and pulses
and protect dangerously low water levels are falling on deaf
ears, and may be further undermined by government policies
encouraging cultivation of thirsty crops.
Back-to-back droughts for the first time in nearly 30 years
mean some rural areas in the north are running out of water for
human consumption and agriculture, prompting warnings of serious
consequences if urgent action is not taken.
"It is unlikely that India will have another drought next
year; three years in a row has never happened before," said
Ashok Gulati, a farm economist who advised the last government.
"But with extreme events increasing due to climate change,
you never know. If we don't wake up now then, God forbid, people
will leave farming to become labourers at railways stations."
With more than two-thirds of the 1.25 billion population
living off the land, water scarcity could affect the majority
and hit long term food supplies.
As world leaders meet in Paris next week to agree a deal on
cutting greenhouse gas emissions, India says climate change is
already hurting the agriculture and water sectors, and the
impact is amplified by poverty and a heavy reliance on farming.
Locally, officials are trying to change farming habits and
enforce stricter rules on water usage.
"We are encouraging crop diversification; we are going for
pulses," said Amit Kishore, chief development officer in Rampur,
a farm belt city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
"We have been trying to convince farmers to shift to
horticulture as well, but the uptake has not been satisfactory."
Four out of Rampur's six administrative areas are so-called
"dark zones", with 80 percent or more of groundwater exhausted.
In those zones, the practice of boring wells has been banned
this fiscal year.
Without urgent action, the region risks going the way of
Punjab and Haryana, two parched states where the groundwater has
sunk even further.
Some farmers in those states now need to dig 300 feet (91
metres) for water, compared to five feet (1.5 metres) in the
1960s, according to research by a local government scientist.
"RICE SELLS"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged farmers to use water
wisely, advocating a "per drop, more crop" approach that
includes water-saving methods like drip irrigation.
Yet his 18-month-old government has also boosted incentives
to grow water-intensive rice, wheat and sugarcane that India
exports, at the expense of crops like oilseeds or pulses that it
has to import.
Little wonder some farmers in the northern farming belt are
ignoring the advice of local officials.
"We grow rice because that is what sells," said Babu Ram
Saini, standing by a pond in Jiwai Jadid village in Rampur.
"Productivity for lentils is so low that we'll not be able to
sustain ourselves without massive government support," he said.
Some experts are advocating tougher measures to force more
efficient use of water. Wastage is encouraged by the supply of
free or subsidized power which boosts politicians' popularity.
"We have been trying to tell farmers that if you continue
growing rice, more places are going to become dark zones," said
V.K. Mishra, a regional head of the Central Soil Salinity
Research Institute in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow.
"We should make a law that you can't grow rice in areas
where the water table is very low."
Rice covers 62 percent of Punjab's area under cultivation,
up from 10 percent in 1970. The expansion of rice has been
similar in neighbouring Haryana.
Though the droughts have hit crops, India still produces
more rice, wheat and sugar than it consumes, drawing accusations
from the World Trade Organization that stockpiling to provide
cheap grain to the poor unfairly distorts trade.
"It is quite natural for our farmers to go for rice and cane
when both power and water are almost free," said economist
Gulati, adding that selling such produce abroad is like
exporting "precious water for free".
