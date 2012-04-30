* Head of India water resources plans sector overhaul
* Urges new focus on sustainability, efficiency
* Warns of conflict, growth risks without change
By Catherine Hornby
ROME, April 30 India's economic growth and
political stability are at stake in coming years if it does not
change its approach to water management, a member of its natural
resources planning commission told Reuters on Monday.
Mihir Shah, who has been asked by India's government to come
up with a new water resource strategy, said the sector needed to
become more sustainable, efficient and focused on how water is
used and how it reaches people.
"If this is not attended to, India's growth story will
completely go off the rails," Shah said during an interview at
the Global Water Summit 2012 conference in Rome.
"There will be water conflicts, conflicts between users,
across regions, they will become very serious and a threat to
the democratic fabric itself," he said, adding that neighbouring
Pakistan and Bangladesh faced similar challenges.
Water limits are close to being breached in several
countries, while food output has to increase by up to 100
percent by 2050 to sustain a growing world population, according
to the United Nations.
India's economy is seen growing about 7 percent in 2012 and
2013, down from the 8.4 percent levels of the last two years,
the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said this month.
It is one of the world's fastest growing economies, but
development is uneven and millions still live in poverty in
rural areas and urban slums with limited access to clean water
and sanitation facilities.
The World Bank says key problems in India's water sector
include data secrecy, competition for resources, too much focus
on increasing supply and not enough on management.
Shah said India had reached a plateau in terms of water
resource exploitation, with few options for the construction of
new dams, and ground water also depleting.
"We can't expand in a quantitative sense so we have to
expand by using our water more carefully," he said.
His plans include improving data collection on the location
and types of water resources, promoting water-saving farming
technologies, developing sewage treatment facilities alongside
water projects, and establishing a national monitoring body and
a new legal framework for the sector.
"The overexploitation of aquifers has gone beyond anything
imaginable and we need a new ground water law," he said, adding
that it would discourage water use deemed detrimental to the
public interest.
The proposals are part of a five-year plan but he expected
it would take up to 20 years for the changes to become fully
entrenched.
Shah said the reform of the sector presented many
opportunities for private investors, particularly in new
irrigation technology and in urban sewage projects to meet the
needs of expanding populations in small towns.
(Editing by William Hardy)