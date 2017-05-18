MUMBAI, May 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
E nvironmentalists on Thursday lambasted ambitious plans to bring
much needed water to remote central India by linking two rivers,
in the latest clash over dwindling water resources.
The Ken-Betwa project was approved by the Forest Advisory
Committee on Wednesday but without any of the changes sought by
environmentalists, such as reducing the height of a proposed dam
and relocating affected villages.
Interlinking entails diverting surplus river water through a
network of canals to drier areas. While the idea to link India's
rivers was first mooted in the 1970s, plans to join up more than
two dozen rivers have seen little action.
A spokesman for the environment ministry said he did not
know when the Ken-Betwa project would win final approval.
The project comprises a 231-kilometre (144 miles) long canal
between the two rivers in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya
Pradesh, as well as two dams and reservoirs.
It requires felling more than 1.8 million trees and the use
of 6,017 hectares (23 sq miles) of forest land, including a
protected tiger reserve.
It would also submerge nearly 6,000 hectares of non-forest
land and more than 5,000 homes, according to a feasibility
report by the National Water Development Authority (NWDA).
But transferring surplus water from Ken river to the Betwa
river basin will have "no major adverse impact" from an
environmental or ecological perspective, the report said.
Officials say the project will irrigate vast swathes of
drought-prone land in Bundelkhand region and bring drinking
water to more than 1.3 million people in one of India's least
developed areas.
Activists want the government to implement cheaper, more
effective methods of irrigation, saying the environmental impact
of interlinking rivers can be huge.
"Most river basins are already overextended," said Sunita
Narain, director general of advocacy group Centre for Science
and Environment in New Delhi.
"Transferring water would also require huge storage
facilities, which have massive environmental impacts. More
importantly, the government's track record in resettling people
displaced by such projects is abysmal," she said.
About 65 million people were displaced in India by dams,
highways and power plants between 1950 and 2005, according to
the Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre. Less
than a fifth of them have been resettled.
Clashes over water have become more frequent.
Riots broke out in the technology hub of Bengaluru last
September over a long-running dispute between Karnataka and
Tamil Nadu states over sharing river water.
Tensions also flared between India and Pakistan last year
over the Indus Water Treaty regulating river flows between the
two nations, with Pakistan saying it would treat as an "act of
war" any move by India to revoke the agreement.
River linking can have big economic benefits, the NWDA said.
"With careful planning, adverse effects can be minimised or
mitigated, and secondary beneficial effects enhanced," it said.
(Reporting by Rina Chandran @rinachandran, Editing by Lyndsay
Griffiths. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org to see more
stories.)