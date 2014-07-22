* Robust reservoir level crucial to water crops sown from
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, July 22 India's reservoirs are
depleting fast and monsoon rains need to pick up now if they are
to have enough water to prevent a drop in output of major winter
crops such as wheat and rapeseed that are sown from October, a
senior government official said.
Rains in India, the world's second-biggest rice, wheat and
sugar producer, were 15 percent below average in the week to
July 16, an improvement from the previous week's shortfall of 41
percent but still 29 percent deficient since the start of the
season in June.
Water levels in the country's 85 main reservoirs in the
week to July 17 were at 26 percent of capacity, down 16
percentage points from the year ago. The latest levels are lower
than the 10-year average of 30 percent for the week.
"Reservoir levels must start going up from now on,
otherwise the winter crop will suffer," said A.B. Pandya,
chairman of the state-run Central Water Commission, which
oversees irrigation, flood control, drinking water supplies and
overall water management in the country.
"A fairly quick revival of rains is crucial to compensate
for the fact that we have not had much rainfall this season,"
Pandya said in an interview on Tuesday.
Indian farmers depend on June-September monsoon rains, as
half of the country's farmland lacks irrigation facilities.
Farmers mainly plant rice, corn, cane and soybean in the rainy
months of June-July. Harvest starts from September.
A healthy reservoir level is crucial to irrigate crops sown
from October. Also, a dry spell drains moisture out of the soil.
"In a vast country like India, we cannot depend on
ground-water irrigation which in any case plays a very small
role. Sub-normal water levels at reservoirs could delay sowing
and impact yields," Pandya said.
Although India is sitting on huge stockpiles of rice, wheat
and sugar, crop loss will hurt small and marginal growers, the
bulk of the country's 263 million farmers.
Lower productivity or crop damage leads to widespread penury
in the countryside where nearly half of India's 1.2 billion
people depend on agriculture to eke out a living.
The country may also cede its position as top rice exporter
to Thailand.
A clear picture about water reservoir levels would emerge
only by end-September, Pandya said.
Any further delay in revival of rains could also stoke
drinking water shortages.
"So far we have not had any drinking water crisis. If, God
forbid, anything should happen, ensuring drinking water to
people will take priority over irrigation, hurting agricultural
production," Pandya said.
The federal government has asked the state governments,
especially of Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh
to focus on optimum use of water.
"Of late rains have been better but to avoid any delay in
sowing of the winter crops, monsoon should now become more
vigorous and stay that way for rest of the season," he said.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)