YAVATMAL, India, Dec 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When
residents of a city in one of India's most water-stressed
regions banded together with authorities to de-silt their local
reservoir, they were trying to secure the future of their
drinking water supply.
But the activists discovered that the silt that clogs the
Nilona reservoir, 750 km (470 miles) east of Mumbai in
Maharashtra state, could also boost harvests in this
drought-stricken area, where crop failures have driven thousands
of farmers to suicide.
Their innovative model of crowd-fundeded, citizen-led action
has become a model for what's possible to protect water supplies
in India, backers say.
Residents of Yavatmal in Vidarbha district rely for their
water on an earth-lined reservoir 10 kilometres (6 miles) away.
The nearly 700 metre-long lake, built in 1972, originally
had a capacity of 6.39 million cubic metres, but this has fallen
by at least a third as soil has washed into the lake, according
to government estimates.
Local activists contend that the silt, combined with
vegetation growing along the edges of Nilona, has reduced its
capacity by as much as half.
The monsoon in Maharashtra, as in other parts of India, has
become increasingly erratic in recent years, and this is partly
to blame for the silt problem.
Although rainfall has been enough to keep the 700-metre-long
lake more or less full, heavier than average downpours have
washed large quantities of soil into the lake.
In July 2014, authorities in Yavatmal halved the supply of
water to the city, from 64 million litres to 32 million litres
weekly. Residents now receive piped water for just two or three
hours, three times a week.
Local farmers do not have access to the reservoir for
irrigation, and the unreliable rainfall, combined with prolonged
drought, has made planting and harvesting crops unpredictable,
as well as damaging crops and playing havoc with livelihoods.
In drought-ravaged Vidarbha district, thousands of farmers
have killed themselves in the past two decades because of crop
failures and debts.
INSPIRATION TO ACT
Alok Gupta, a 45-year-old doctor in Yavatmal, was inspired
to act after hearing a talk a by a physician-turned-activist who
had spearheaded efforts to revive over a dozen reservoirs across
Maharashtra.
"It was a wake-up call for us," recalled Gupta, who is a
member of Prayas, a network of professionals who promote civic
action for social causes. "The water supply was already
inadequate. How would we survive if it got worse?"
The Prayas members were sure of one thing: reclaiming their
reservoir would have to be a collective act.
"De-silting Nilona would need huge amount of money, time and
hard work. A few of us couldn't do it. We needed a citizen
movement," said Kamal Bagdi, a businessman and a member of
Prayas.
Local government officials initially argued that Nilona
would not become completely silted up for another 20 years, at
which point they planned to divert water from the Bembla
reservoir, 25 kilometres away.
The government estimated the cost of digging canals from
Bembla to Nilona at 25 million rupees ($377,000).
But the Prayas members wanted to act sooner, and they
proposed an alternative: Mission Deep Nilona (MDN), a
crowd-funded project to de-silt the reservoir at a cost of 3.5
million rupees ($52,700).
The activists published a brochure and roped in young people
to tour the city in an open truck singing patriotic songs and
appealing to locals to save their only source of drinking water.
The response was overwhelming, said Avinash Saoji, founder
of Prayas. MDN raised 2.3 million rupees of its 3.4 million
rupee budget from private donations. The government provided the
remainder and helped get the necessary approvals from agencies.
The rest of the effort depended upon expertise from Prayas
members and the contributions of the city's residents. Apart
from cash, donations also came in the forms of dredgers, trucks
and free labour.
"A total of 12,000 people donated labour, helping clear
grass, water weeds, pebbles and mud. Some served free food and
drinks," Saoji said.
MDN was formally launched in April 2015. By the end of May,
MDN had removed the first 35,000 cubic metres of the 6.3 million
cubic metres of silt clogging Nilona.
FROM THE LAKE TO THE FIELDS
For MDN's leaders, what they did with that silt is a
highlight of their story.
"Silt increases soil fertility. If farmers use the silt from
Nilona, they can get a higher (crop) yield. In turn, we don't
have to worry about its disposal," said Gupta, who volunteer's
as MDN's project director.
Farmer Gaju Rawat, who owns a 2-acre farm in Barwada, one of
10 villages around Nilona, agrees.
"They offered us tonnes of silt for free, provided we
transported it ourselves. I brought 30 tractors of silt, which
is a very good way to increase moisture to my field. Normally I
get 15-30 quintals of cotton. But this year, I am expecting at
least double that," Rawat said happily.
Dattatreya Gaekwad, a senior government official in the
district's agriculture department, described MDN as "a perfect
example of people's cooperation for social development."
In January the group plans to remove a further 100,000
truckloads of silt.
The initial success of the project has inspired the
activists to add other improvements to the water system. They
have created a storage pond 5 kilometres upstream from Nilona to
prevent waste water from Yavatmal flowing directly into the
reservoir.
Several check dams and canals are also due to be constructed
over the next several years.
The budget for the whole project will expand to 17.5 million
rupees ($260,000). It's a large sum, but less than the cost of
the government's planned diversion of the Bembla reservoir -
and, activists argue, a more sustainable solution.
The Prayas members are confident that they can crowdfund the
remainder of their plans.
"It will be challenging, but together we can do it," said a
confident Gupta.
(Reporting by Stella Paul; editing by James Baer and Laurie
Goering :; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, climate change, women's rights, trafficking and
corruption. Visit www.trust.org/climate)