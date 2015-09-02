* Local wealth managers plan to hire staff, open more
branches
* Foreign private banks struggling to compete
* India home to fastest growing wealth management mkt
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Devidutta Tripathy
MUMBAI, Sept 2 India's homegrown wealth managers
are hiring more staff and expanding in smaller cities, seeking
to attract rising numbers of newly minted millionaires as high
costs and regulatory restrictions drive some global rivals to
scale down.
India last year was the world's fastest growing wealth
management market, according to a CapGemini and RBC Wealth
Management study published in June, spurred largely by rising
personal income as well as a boom in e-commerce start-ups that
has also attracted foreign investors such as Japan's SoftBank
Corp and Singapore's Temasek Holdings.
To take advantage of this growth, local firms such as IIFL
Wealth Management and Kotak Wealth Management, which have long
dominated the industry, said they plan to add more branches and
bankers within months.
New players are also set to break in, with the State Bank of
India saying it plans start offering wealth management
services this year for the first time.
"The business itself is pretty robust and growing well,"
said Rajesh Iyer, head of investments at Kotak Wealth, which
estimates the combined net worth of wealthy Indians to triple to
about $6 trillion in the next five years.
IIFL Wealth, which manages assets worth about $12 billion,
plans to increase the number of its client-facing staff to 200
from 160 in the next couple of months, said Executive Director
Yatin Shah.
LOCAL FLEXIBILITY
IIFL and Kotak are among the top three wealth managers in
India in terms of assets under management, outperforming the
local units of banks such as Barclays, Julius Baer
and Deutsche Bank, several bankers said.
These local firms already control some 75 percent of the
market, industry executives say, and their expansion plans will
put more pressure on the global banks, which are already
struggling with higher wages and a narrower client base.
Some banks, like Royal Bank of Scotland, are also
selling their onshore India private banking units as part of a
global restructuring.
Earlier this year, bankers and consultants had told Reuters
foreign private banks would hire wealth managers and increase
their headcount by a fifth, compared with a 10-15 percent fall
over the past two years, to cash in on the Internet start-up
boom and signs of an economic revival.
Many of these global banks, however, have struggled to
compete with the locals firms, which typically have a lower
investment threshold and can tap clients from their offices in
smaller cities such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Chandigarh -
places global banks can't set up a cost-effective presence.
Local firms are also not subject to the same stringent
global regulations of international private banks, which allows
them to invest their clients' money into sectors such as real
estate, where the rules remain obscure by global standards.
"As a foreign bank, I have to take approval not just from
the local regulators but also from the regulators back home,"
said the country head of a European private bank who declined to
be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media.
"Local wealth managers have the flexibility to offer a wide
range of things."
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Miral Fahmy)