* Regulator seeking to scrutinize Indian funds held abroad
* SEBI sent letters to wealth managers requesting
information
* Move could put off some banks looking to build India
presence
* Individual wealth in India shows double-digit growth
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Himank Sharma
MUMBAI, Aug 6 Seeking to root out undeclared
wealth, India's market regulator has sent letters to some large
wealth managers operating out of low-tax centres like Hong Kong
and Singapore to try and bring them under its remit, people with
knowledge of the matter said.
India's government is cracking down on tax evasion as a
means of boosting revenues, and in October said the state was
prosecuting several individuals on suspicion of having
undeclared assets outside the country.
In a significant new move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
government, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)
has recently started to reach out to international private
banks, asking them to register their offshore units with the
Indian watchdog if they are soliciting business in India, five
people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
By registering with SEBI, some private banks would have to
admit that they are managing funds of wealthy Indian clients
outside the country. That in turn could prompt further requests
from SEBI to share information about Indian individuals.
"There are banks which do below-the-radar private banking in
India to hunt for offshore assets," said a banker with direct
knowledge of the matter. "For them SEBI's message is clear - you
should be transparent and therefore you must register with us."
An estimated $344 billion has been illegally removed from
the Indian economy between 2002 and 2011, data from the U.S.
think-thank Global Financial Integrity show, depriving the
country of an important source of tax revenues.
As well as affecting wealthy individuals, SEBI's moves could
make private bankers think twice about building their business
in India, even though Indian private wealth is expected to show
double-digit growth.
PERSONAL WEALTH SOARS
Attracted by a growing number of Indian millionaires,
foreign banks including Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas SA
and Standard Chartered Plc are offering
onshore wealth management services in India under the regulatory
supervision of local watchdogs.
Other players, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and UBS
Group AG, have, however, either stayed away or shut
down local operations due to high costs and thin margins,
preferring to focus on their overseas operations.
JPMorgan, UBS, BNP Paribas, Barclays and Standard Chartered
all declined to comment when asked about SEBI's approach to some
banks.
In its letters, the regulator did not mention what actions
it might take against those not willing to comply, sources said,
but it is a sign that India is becoming more aggressive in
pursuing citizens who illegally park funds abroad.
"We have been steadily putting in place effective checks and
balances of funds that come and go out of India and we will
continue to do that without disrupting (the) market," SEBI board
member S. Raman told Reuters on Thursday, referring to concerns
raised in last month's government report on black money.
He declined, however, to comment on notices being sent out
to wealth managers. A SEBI spokesman did not respond to request
for comment.
The SEBI directive has not yet been sent to all wealth
management players, said the sources, who declined to be named
because of the sensitivity of the matter. Some banks were told
about the request in meetings that took place last month.
"With regulators all across the world tightening rules for
movement of individual wealth across borders, many large banks
have pared their focus on offshore advisory business," said a
Mumbai-based wealth manager at a European bank.
"On top of that, if a country decides to put in an
additional regulatory layer, not many would be willing to accept
that process," he said. "I would expect most of the offshore
players to simply wind up their business in India."
Some boutique private banks in centres such as Singapore
have been trying to tap wealthy Indians and manage their foreign
assets without having operations in the country and without
informing local regulators, several private banking executives
said.
The business opportunity to advise on and manage overseas
assets of resident Indians is, however, not very big and not
worth the effort of adding another regulatory layer by
registering with SEBI, two private bankers said.
Under Indian rules, a resident Indian can remit up to
$250,000 per year outside the country. Once the money is moved
abroad, authorities lose oversight of the funds.
"I don't think it is abnormal that a country's regulator
would try to keep some sort of an oversight over the investment
products being marketed in their jurisdiction," said Indian law
firm BMR & Associates LLP partner Bobby Parikh.
(Editing by Lisa Jucca and Mike Collett-White)