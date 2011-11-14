Nov 14 Following is the weather report detailed by India.

Main Weather Observations ------------------------- * From 0830 hours IST of yesterday to 0830 hours IST of today, rainfall has occured at many places over Sikkim and at one or two places over coastal Tamilnadu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Weather remained mainly dry over rest parts of the country. The chief amounts of rainfall(1cm or above) recorded at 0830 hours IST of today are: Gangtok4, Mayabandar2 and Nagapattinam1. * Minimum temperatures changed a little during past 24 hours. They continue to remain above normal between 35°C over many parts of the country outside south Peninsular and northeast India. The lowest minimum temperature of 10.9°C was recorded at Rohtak (Haryana) in plains of the country. * Fog/shallow fog conditions are observed over some parts of east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal. * Kalpana1 cloud imagery at 0830 hours IST shows convective clouds over parts of eastcentral Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea. Low/medium clouds are seen over parts of western Himalayan region, north Rajasthan, interior Maharashtra, south Chhatisgarh, Orissa, northeastern states and Tamilnadu.

Synoptic Features based on 0830 hours IST ----------------------------------------- * A fresh feeble western disturbance would affect western Himalayan region during next 48 hours. * A weak easterly wave would affect extreme south Peninsular India.

Major Feature of Weather Forecast Up to 0830 hours IST of 17th November, 2011 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Rain/snow would occur at a few places over Jammu & Kashmir and at one or two places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand during next 48 hours. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya and at one or two places over rest northeastern states. * Isolated rain/thundershowers would occur over extreme south peninsular India. * Mainly dry weather would prevail over remaining parts of the country. * Minimum temperatures would increase over northwest and adjoining central India by about 2°C during next 48 hours and decrease by 23°C thereafter. * Shallow fog conditions may occur in morning hours over parts of east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during next 24 hours.

Weather Warning --------------- * Nil.

Weather Outlook up to 0830 hours IST of 19th November, 2011 ----------------------------------------------------------- * Rainfall would occur at a few places over south Peninsular India. * Rainfall at a few places would occur over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and northeastern states. * Weather would be mainly dry over remaining parts of the country.

LOCAL WEATHER REPORT:

---------------------

Departure

----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall

Max From Min From (MM) State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour ----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ ------- Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad 32.4 3.0 18.7 1.0 NIL Arunachal Pradesh Passighat 22.5 -5.0 16.0 -1.0 NIL Assam Guwahati 23.0 -5.0 15.6 -1.0 NIL Bihar Patna 26.6 -3.0 17.6 2.0 NIL Chattisgarh Raipur 32.2 2.0 21.3 5.0 NIL Goa Panajim 33.5 1.0 22.0 0.0 NIL Gujarat Ahmedabad 35.4 2.0 19.4 3.0 NIL Haryana Chandigarh 29.0 1.0 13.6 3.0 NIL Himachal Pradesh Shimla 17.2 2.0 7.9 1.0 NIL Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 18.2 3.0 2.6 2.0 NIL Jharkhand Jamshedpur 30.8 3.0 20.0 5.0 NIL Karnataka Bengaluru 29.0 2.0 18.2 0.0 NIL Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 32.6 3.0 24.0 1.0 NIL Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 31.8 3.0 16.5 3.0 NIL Maharashtra Mumbai 36.4 3.0 22.2 2.0 NIL Manipur Imphal 27.1 1.0 12.6 2.0 NIL Meghalaya Shillong 16.7 -2.0 9.4 -2.0 NIL Mizoram Aizawl 23.8 1.0 - - NIL Nagaland Kohima 23.2 4.0 8.8 -4.0 NIL New Delhi Palam 30.7 2.0 15.1 1.0 NIL Orissa Bhubaneswar - - - - - Punjab Amritsar 29.9 2.0 11.2 2.0 NIL Rajasthan Jaipur 31.4 2.0 16.0 3.0 NIL Sikkim Gangtok 13.0 -6.0 10.0 1.0 43.8 Tamil Nadu Chennai 31.2 2.0 21.2 -2.0 NIL Tripura Agartala 30.4 1.0 18.3 2.0 NIL Uttar Pradesh Allahabad 31.5 0.0 16.6 2.0 NIL Uttarakhand Dehradun 25.2 -1.0 13.8 3.0 TRACE West Bengal Kolkata 32.7 2.0 22.7 3.0 NIL (Bangalore Commodity Desk)