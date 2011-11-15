Nov 15 - Following is the weather report detailed by India. Main Weather Observations -------------------------- * From 830 hours IST of yesterday to 830 hours IST of today, rainfall/snowfall has occurred over Himachal Pradesh. Rainfall has occurred at a few places over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Andaman & Nicobar Islands and at one or two places over north eastern states,Gangetic West Bengal, Kerala and Tamilnadu. Weather remained mainly dry over rest parts of the country. The chief amounts of rainfall (1cm or above) recorded at 830 hours IST of today are: Thiruvananthapuram (Air Port) and Mayabandar3 each and Bankura, Thiruvananthapuram (city), Karaikal, Vedaranniyam, Pamban and Long Island1 each. * Fog/shallow fog conditions have been observed over some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal. * Minimum temperatures changed a little over the country outside some parts of east Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Vidarbha where they fell by 23°C. They are above normal by 25°C over many parts of plains of northwest India, Gujarat, west Madhya Pradesh and east India and some parts of western Himalayan region, Meghalaya, Tripura, east Madhya Pradesh,Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. They are below normal by 23°C over some parts of Assam and normal over remaining parts of the country. The lowest minimum temperature of 10.8°C has been recorded at Rohtak (Haryana) in plains of the country. * Kalpana1 cloud imagery at 830 hours IST shows convective clouds over parts of north Jammu & Kashmir, south Bay of Bengal, north Andaman Sea and southeast Arabian Sea.Low/medium clouds are seen over parts of rest western Himalayan region, Arunachal Pradesh,south Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, northwest Madhya Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal. Synoptic Features based on 830 hours IST ----------------------------------------- * The fresh feeble western disturbance would affect western Himalayan region during next 24 hours. * The weak easterly wave would affect extreme south Peninsular India. Major Feature of Weather Forecast Up to 830 hours IST of 18th November, 2011 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ * Rain/snow would occur at one or two places over Jammu & Kashmir during next 24 hours. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh and at one or two places over rest northeastern states during. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over Tamilnadu and at one or two places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Lakshadweep. * Mainly dry weather would prevail over remaining parts of the country. * Minimum temperatures would decrease by 23°C over northwest and adjoining central India. * Shallow fog conditions may occur in morning hours over parts of Uttar Pradesh,Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during next 24 hours. Weather Warning ---------------- * Nil. Weather Outlook up to 830 hours IST of 20th November, 2011 ------------------------------------------------------------ * Rainfall would occur at a few places over south Peninsular India. * Rainfall at one or two places would occur over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and northeastern states. * Weather would be mainly dry over remaining parts of the country.

