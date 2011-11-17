Nov 17 - Following is the weather report detailed by
India.
Main Weather Observations
-------------------------
* From 830 to 1730 hours IST of yesterday, rainfall occurred at a few places
over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman & Nicobar
Islands and at one or two places over rest northeastern states, Gangetic West
Bengal and coastal Tamilnadu. Weather remained mainly dry over rest parts of the
country.The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) recorded at 1730 hours IST of
yesterday were: Karaikal and Nagapattinam1each.
* Yesterday, maximum temperatures fell by 35°C over some parts of SubHimalayan
West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and changed a little
elsewhere. They were above normal by 24°C over many parts of the country outside
some parts of Bihar, SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh,Assam
and Meghalaya where they were below normal by 35°C and many pert of western
Himalayan region and Uttar Pradesh where they were near normal. The highest
maximum temperature of 36.4°C was recorded at Alibag (Maharashtra) and Karwar
(Karnataka) in the country.
* Kalpana1 cloud imagery at 530 hours IST shows convective clouds over parts of
coastal Tamilnadu and southwest Bay of Bengal. Low/medium clouds are seen over
parts of western Himalayan region, SubHimalayan West Bengal &
Sikkim,northeastern states, extreme south Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and interior
Tamilnadu.
Synoptic Features based on 530 hours IST
------------------------------------------
* A fresh feeble western disturbance would affect Jammu & Kashmir from today
onwards.
* The easterly wave would affect extreme south Peninsular India during next 3
days.
Major Feature of Weather Forecast Up to 830 hours IST of 20th November, 2011
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
* Rain/snow would occur at one or two places over Jammu & Kashmir.
* Rain/thundershowers would occur at one or two places over SubHimalayan
West Bengal & Sikkim and northeastern states.
* Rain/thundershowers would occur at many places over coastal Tamilnadu during
next 48 hours and at a few places thereafter.
* Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over interior Tamilnadu and at
one or two places over Kerala, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
* Mainly dry weather would prevail over remaining parts of the country.
* No significant change in minimum temperatures over many parts of northwest and
adjoining central & east India.
Weather Warning
---------------
* Nil.
Weather Outlook up to 830 hours IST of 22nd November, 2011
------------------------------------------------------------
* Rainfall would occur at one or two places over extreme south Peninsular India.
* Rain/snow may occur at one or two places over Jammu & Kashmir.
* Weather would be mainly dry over remaining parts of the country.
LOCAL WEATHER REPORT:
---------------------
Departure
----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall
Max From Min From (MM)
State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour
----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ -------
Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad abad -- -- -- TRACE
Arunachal Pradesh Passighat 34.9 4.0 25.2 1.0 0.0
Assam Guwahati 35.6 4.0 24.7 -1.0 0.0
Bihar Patna 34.6 3.0 27.6 2.0 0.0
Chattisgarh Raipur -- -- -- -- TRACE
Goa Goa -- -- -- -- TRACE
Gujarat Ahmedabad 32.4 0.0 23.5 -1.0 0.8
Haryana Chandigarh 31.6 -1.0 22.7 2.0 0.0
Himachal Pradesh Shimla 24.4 4.3 13.2 0.7 0.0
Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 27.0 0.0 11.1 -1.0 0.0
Jharkhand Jamshedpur 31.0 -1.0 25.4 0.0 Trace
Karnataka Bengaluru 28.6 1.0 20.3 1.0 trace
Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 30.8 1.0 24.2 1.0 1.7
Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 27.8 -1.0 22.6 0.0 3.1
Maharashtra Mumbai 31.7 2.0 26.2 2.0 0.0
Manipur Imphal -- -- -- -- TRACE
Meghalaya Shillong 25.0 1.0 17.2 -1.0 3.4
Mizoram Aizawl 27.7 3.0 ---- ---- ----
Nagaland Kohima 27.5 3.0 15.8 -3.0 0.0
New Delhi Palam 20.8 -7.0 14.9 4.0 1.2
Orissa Bhubaneswar 33.6 2.0 26.1 1.0 0.0
Punjab Amritsar 33.2 -2.0 23.2 1.0 0.0
Rajasthan Jaipur -- -- -- -- TRACE
Sikkim Gangtok 22.3 -0.3 16.8 1.8 0.5
Tamil Nadu Chennai 32.7 -1.0 25.6 1.0 0.0
Tripura Agartala 34.2 2.2 27.0 2.6 TRACE
Uttar Pradesh Lucknow 32.5 0.0 25.2 0.0 0.0
Uttarakhand Dehradun 30.2 0.0 20.6 1.0 0.0
West Bengal Kolkata 31.7 0.0 26.2 0.0 0.9
N.A. Not Available