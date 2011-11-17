Nov 17 - Following is the weather report detailed by India.

Main Weather Observations ------------------------- * From 830 to 1730 hours IST of yesterday, rainfall occurred at a few places over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands and at one or two places over rest northeastern states, Gangetic West Bengal and coastal Tamilnadu. Weather remained mainly dry over rest parts of the country.The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) recorded at 1730 hours IST of yesterday were: Karaikal and Nagapattinam1each. * Yesterday, maximum temperatures fell by 35°C over some parts of SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and changed a little elsewhere. They were above normal by 24°C over many parts of the country outside some parts of Bihar, SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh,Assam and Meghalaya where they were below normal by 35°C and many pert of western Himalayan region and Uttar Pradesh where they were near normal. The highest maximum temperature of 36.4°C was recorded at Alibag (Maharashtra) and Karwar (Karnataka) in the country. * Kalpana1 cloud imagery at 530 hours IST shows convective clouds over parts of coastal Tamilnadu and southwest Bay of Bengal. Low/medium clouds are seen over parts of western Himalayan region, SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim,northeastern states, extreme south Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and interior Tamilnadu. Synoptic Features based on 530 hours IST ------------------------------------------ * A fresh feeble western disturbance would affect Jammu & Kashmir from today onwards. * The easterly wave would affect extreme south Peninsular India during next 3 days. Major Feature of Weather Forecast Up to 830 hours IST of 20th November, 2011 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ * Rain/snow would occur at one or two places over Jammu & Kashmir. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at one or two places over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and northeastern states. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at many places over coastal Tamilnadu during next 48 hours and at a few places thereafter. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over interior Tamilnadu and at one or two places over Kerala, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. * Mainly dry weather would prevail over remaining parts of the country. * No significant change in minimum temperatures over many parts of northwest and adjoining central & east India. Weather Warning --------------- * Nil. Weather Outlook up to 830 hours IST of 22nd November, 2011 ------------------------------------------------------------ * Rainfall would occur at one or two places over extreme south Peninsular India. * Rain/snow may occur at one or two places over Jammu & Kashmir. * Weather would be mainly dry over remaining parts of the country.

LOCAL WEATHER REPORT:

---------------------

Departure

----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall

Max From Min From (MM) State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour ----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ ------- Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad abad -- -- -- TRACE Arunachal Pradesh Passighat 34.9 4.0 25.2 1.0 0.0 Assam Guwahati 35.6 4.0 24.7 -1.0 0.0 Bihar Patna 34.6 3.0 27.6 2.0 0.0 Chattisgarh Raipur -- -- -- -- TRACE Goa Goa -- -- -- -- TRACE Gujarat Ahmedabad 32.4 0.0 23.5 -1.0 0.8 Haryana Chandigarh 31.6 -1.0 22.7 2.0 0.0 Himachal Pradesh Shimla 24.4 4.3 13.2 0.7 0.0 Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 27.0 0.0 11.1 -1.0 0.0 Jharkhand Jamshedpur 31.0 -1.0 25.4 0.0 Trace Karnataka Bengaluru 28.6 1.0 20.3 1.0 trace Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 30.8 1.0 24.2 1.0 1.7 Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 27.8 -1.0 22.6 0.0 3.1 Maharashtra Mumbai 31.7 2.0 26.2 2.0 0.0 Manipur Imphal -- -- -- -- TRACE Meghalaya Shillong 25.0 1.0 17.2 -1.0 3.4 Mizoram Aizawl 27.7 3.0 ---- ---- ---- Nagaland Kohima 27.5 3.0 15.8 -3.0 0.0 New Delhi Palam 20.8 -7.0 14.9 4.0 1.2 Orissa Bhubaneswar 33.6 2.0 26.1 1.0 0.0 Punjab Amritsar 33.2 -2.0 23.2 1.0 0.0 Rajasthan Jaipur -- -- -- -- TRACE Sikkim Gangtok 22.3 -0.3 16.8 1.8 0.5 Tamil Nadu Chennai 32.7 -1.0 25.6 1.0 0.0 Tripura Agartala 34.2 2.2 27.0 2.6 TRACE Uttar Pradesh Lucknow 32.5 0.0 25.2 0.0 0.0 Uttarakhand Dehradun 30.2 0.0 20.6 1.0 0.0 West Bengal Kolkata 31.7 0.0 26.2 0.0 0.9 N.A. Not Available