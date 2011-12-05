Following is the weather report detailed by India. Note:- Please note that the weather report summery detailed are not published due to issue with the source Website. LOCAL WEATHER REPORT: --------------------- Departure ----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall Max From Min From (MM) State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour ----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ ------- Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad 31.5 3.0 16.6 1.0 NIL Arunachal Pradesh Passighat 20.3 -6.0 16.8 2.0 TRACE Assam Guwahati 23.0 -3.0 16.6 4.0 NIL Bihar Patna 28.0 1.0 14.8 3.0 NIL Chattisgarh Raipur 31.0 3.0 16.5 3.0 NIL Goa Panajim 32.2 0.0 22.5 1.0 NIL Gujarat Ahmedabad 35.0 4.0 17.9 4.0 NIL Haryana Chandigarh - - - - - Himachal Pradesh Shimla 17.3 4.0 7.6 3.0 NIL Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 15.0 5.0 -2.0 -1.0 NIL Jharkhand Jamshedpur 30.0 3.0 13.4 0.0 NIL Karnataka Bengaluru 28.6 3.0 17.8 2.0 NIL Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 31.2 0.0 23.8 1.0 TRACE Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 29.7 3.0 15.6 4.0 NIL Maharashtra Mumbai 34.8 2.0 20.4 2.0 NIL Manipur Imphal 23.6 1.0 12.3 5.0 NIL Meghalaya Shillong 16.4 -1.0 10.0 2.0 5.4 Mizoram Aizawl 22.7 2.0 - - NIL Nagaland Kohima 17.9 1.0 8.2 -3.0 NIL New Delhi Palam 27.3 2.0 12.0 2.0 NIL Orissa Bhubaneswar - - - - - Punjab Amritsar - - - - - Rajasthan Jaipur 29.8 4.0 16.0 6.0 NIL Sikkim Gangtok 12.0 -4.0 10.2 3.0 1.2 Tamil Nadu Chennai 31.3 2.0 20.9 -2.0 NIL Tripura Agartala 29.6 2.0 15.4 3.0 NIL Uttar Pradesh Allahabad 28.7 1.0 15.0 3.0 NIL Uttarakhand Dehradun 24.2 1.0 10.1 3.0 NIL West Bengal Kolkata 30.9 3.0 18.5 3.0 NIL