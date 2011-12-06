Dec 06 - Following is the weather report detailed by India. Main Weather Observations -------------------------- * Fog: At 530 hours IST fog /dense fog has been observed at many places over north Uttar Pradesh and at one or two places Delhi, Bihar and Assam. The stations where visibility reduced to 200 m and below are: Bahraich, Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Sultanpur. * RAINFALL (from 830 to 1730 hours IST of yesterday): Weather remained mainly dry over the country. * TEMPERATURES: Maximum temperatures rose by 25°C over some parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and changed little elsewhere. They are above normal by 23°C over some parts of Uttar Pradesh, northeastern states, Kerala, Tamilnadu and Lakshadweep and by 25°C over many parts of rest country outside Bihar and SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim where they are below normal by 25°C over isolated pockets. The highest maximum temperature of 36.4°C was recorded at Jalgaon (Maharashtra) in the country. * CLOUDS: Kalpana1 cloud imagery at 530 hours IST shows convective clouds over some parts of southwest Arabian Sea. Low/medium clouds are seen over parts of western Himalayan region, Punjab, Kerala, Tamilnadu and northeastern states. Synoptic Features based on 530 hours IST ----------------------------------------- * The upper air cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood extending upto 3.1 km above mean sea level persists. * The western disturbance over north Pakistan & neighbourhood persists as a trough in mid Tropospheric westerlies. The induced upper air cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and neighbourhood now lies over northwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood in the lower levels. Major Feature of Weather Forecast up to 830 hours IST of 9th December, 2011 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Rain/snowfall would occur at one or two places over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh during next 48 hours and increase thereafter. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at one or two places over Punjab and Haryana from 8th onwards. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at one or two places over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and south peninsular India. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. * Mainly dry weather would prevail over remaining parts of the country. * Fog/dense fog (visibility less then 200 m) would continue to occur over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 23 days and it would extend in Haryana, Delhi and Punjab from 7th. * Rise in minimum temperatures by 12°C over northwest and central India during next 12 days. Weather Warning ----------------- * Visibility would reduce to 200 m or less over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi,Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in dense fog during next 48 hours. Weather Outlook up to 830 hours IST of 11th December, 2011 ----------------------------------------------------------- * Rain/snow would occur at one or two places over Western Himalayan region. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over northeastern states. * Fog conditions would abate from IndoGangetic Plains. * Minimum temperatures would fall by 34°C in plains of northwest and adjoining central India. LOCAL WEATHER REPORT: --------------------- Departure ----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall Max From Min From (MM) State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour ----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ ------- Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Arunachal Pradesh Passighat n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Assam Guwahati n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Bihar Patna n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Chattisgarh Raipur n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Goa Goa n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Gujarat Ahmedabad n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Haryana Chandigarh n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Himachal Pradesh Shimla n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Jharkhand Jamshedpur n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Karnataka Bengaluru n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Kerala Thiruvananthapuram n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Madhya Pradesh Bhopal n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Maharashtra Mumbai n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Manipur Imphal n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Meghalaya Shillong n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Mizoram Aizawl n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Nagaland Kohima n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. New Delhi Palam n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Orissa Bhubaneswar n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Punjab Amritsar n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Rajasthan Jaipur n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Sikkim Gangtok n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Tamil Nadu Chennai n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Tripura Agartala n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Uttar Pradesh Lucknow n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Uttarakhand Dehradun n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. West Bengal Kolkata n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. N.A. Not Available