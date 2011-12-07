Dec 07 - Following is the weather report detailed by India. Main Weather Observations ------------------------- * FOG: Dense to very dense fog conditions have been observed at many places over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and moderate fog has also been observed at some places over Haryana and Delhi. The stations where visibility are reported 50m or below at 830 hours IST of today are: Purnea, Patna, Ballia, Varanasi,Gorakhpur, Sultanpur, Allahabad, Fursatganj, Lucknow, Barabanki, Bahraich, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly and Meerut. * RAINFALL (from 830 hours IST of yesterday to 830 hours IST of today): Light rain/snowfall has occured at many places over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Light rainfall has also occured at a few places over Punjab and north Haryana. Moderate rain/thundershower has occured at many places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands. * TEMPERATURES: Minimum temperatures are above normal by 58°C over many parts of northwest and adjoining central India and by 24°C over many parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Bihar, West Bengal and northeastern states. They are near normal over remaining parts of the country. The lowest minimum temperatures of 9.2°C has been recorded at Nazibabad(Uttar Pradesh) in plains of the country. * CLOUDS: Kalpana1 cloud imagery at 830 hours IST shows convective clouds over some parts of northJammu & Kashmir and south Arabian Sea. Low/medium clouds are seen over parts of Himachal Pradesh,Uttrakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh. Synoptic Features based on 830 hours IST ------------------------------------------- * The western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu & Kashmir as a trough in mid tropospheric westerlies persists. The induced upper air cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood in the lower levels persists. A trough also extends from north Punjab to north Arabian sea across west Rajasthan in lower levels, leading to warm and moist air advection. * The upper air cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood extending upto 3.1 km above mean sea level persists. Major Feature of Weather Forecast up to 830 hours IST of 10th December, 2011 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ * Fog/dense fog (visibility 200 m or less) would continue to occur over Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Punjab during next 2 days and abate from 10th. * Rain/snowfall would occur at many places over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh during next 48 hours and decrease thereafter. Rain/snowfall would occur at one or two places over Uttarakhand during next 24 hours and increase thereafter. * Light rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over Punjab and north Haryana during next 48 hours. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at one or two places over south Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at one or two places over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim,Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and south peninsular India during next 48 hours and increase thereafter. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. * Mainly dry weather would prevail over remaining parts of the country. * No significant change in minimum temperatures over northwest and central India during next 2 days and fall by 34°C thereafter. Weather Warning ---------------- * Visibility would reduce to 200 m or less over some parts of Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in dense fog during next 48 hours. Weather Outlook up to 830 hours IST of 12th December, 2011 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Rain/snow would occur at one or two places over Western Himalayan region. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over coastal Tamilnadu and northeastern states. NEW FORMAT LOCAL WEATHER REPORT: --------------------- Departure ----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall Max From Min From (MM) State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour ----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ ------- Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad 31.1 1.0 16.2 2.0 NIL Arunachal Pradesh Passighat 28.7 3.0 18.6 5.0 NIL Assam Guwahati 28.5 3.0 14.4 1.0 NIL Bihar Patna 26.5 1.0 15.0 4.0 NIL Chattisgarh Raipur 30.7 3.0 14.8 2.0 NIL Goa Panajim 33.8 2.0 22.0 0.0 NIL Gujarat Ahmedabad 33.2 3.0 15.5 2.0 NIL Haryana Chandigarh n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Himachal Pradesh Shimla 14.6 2.0 5.6 1.0 5.8 Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 14.9 5.0 1.7 3.0 2.7 Jharkhand Jamshedpur 28.7 2.0 14.3 2.0 NIL Karnataka Bengaluru 28.2 2.0 17.5 1.0 NIL Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 32.5 2.0 22.3 -1.0 NIL Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 31.6 5.0 17.4 6.0 NIL Maharashtra Mumbai 33.0 0.0 19.5 2.0 NIL Manipur Imphal 25.5 2.0 8.3 2.0 NIL Meghalaya Shillong 18.0 1.0 10.3 2.0 NIL Mizoram Aizawl 24.3 3.0 - - NIL Nagaland Kohima 19.0 2.0 9.7 0.0 NIL New Delhi Palam 28.8 5.0 14.7 6.0 NIL Orissa Bhubaneswar n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Punjab Amritsar n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Rajasthan Jaipur 29.3 4.0 17.3 7.0 NIL Sikkim Gangtok 15.7 0.0 9.6 4.0 NIL Tamil Nadu Chennai 30.6 2.0 22.0 0.0 NIL Tripura Agartala 28.6 1.0 15.0 3.0 NIL Uttar Pradesh Allahabad 29.1 1.0 15.0 3.0 NIL Uttarakhand Dehradun 23.9 2.0 12.4 5.0 NIL West Bengal Kolkata 30.0 2.0 18.7 4.0 NIL