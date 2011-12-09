Dec 09 - Following is the weather report detailed by India. Main Weather Observations -------------------------- * FOG: Dense/very dense fog has been observed over many places of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and some places of north West Bengal. The stations where visibility 50 m or less has been observed in the morning hours of today are: Malda, Shantiniketan, Gaya, Bahraich,Lucknow, Fursatganj, Hardoi and Bareilly25m and Shahjahanpur, Hamirpur, Allahabad,Sultanpur Varanasi, Ballia and Churk50m. * RAINFALL (from 830 hours IST of yesterday to 830 hours IST today): Rain/snowfall has occurred at many places over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh and at one or two places over Uttarakhand.Rainfall has also occurred at a few places over Punjab and Tamilnadu and at one or two places over Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh. The chief amounts of rainfall (1 cm or more) recorded at 830 hours IST of today are:Tirupathi5;Pahalgaon4;Kupwara, Batote, Banihal, Qazigund, Baderwaha, Kukarnag and Bhuntar3 each;Srinagar and Sundernagar2 each and Katra, Shimla and Ludhiana1 each. * TEMPERATURES: Minimum temperatures are above normal by 57°C over many parts of Punjab,Haryana, east Rajasthan, Gujarat region and west Madhya Pradesh and by 34°C over some parts of northwest Rajasthan, Saurashtra & Kutch, west Uttar Pradesh, SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim,northeastern states and south Andhra Pradesh. They are near normal over rest parts of the country. The lowest minimum temperature of 7.5°C has been recorded at Suratgarh (Rajasthan) in plains of the country. * CLOUDS: Kalpana1 cloud imagery at 830 hours IST shows convective clouds over some parts of north Jammu & Kashmir and south Arabian Sea. Low/medium clouds are seen over parts of rest western Himalayan region, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and extreme south peninsular India. Synoptic Features based on 830 hours IST ----------------------------------------- * The western disturbance over Jammu & Kashmir and neighbourhood as a trough in mid tropospheric westerlies persists. The induced upper air cyclonic circulation over Punjab and adjoining Haryana now lies over Haryana and adjoining west Uttar Pradesh in the lower levels. * The trough in easterlies extends from southeast Bay of Bengal to eastcentral Bay of Bengal in lower levels persists. * An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Assam and neighbourhood in lower levels. Major Feature of Weather Forecast up to 830 hours IST of 12th December, 2011 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ * Very dense fog (visibility 50 m or less) would occur over some parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours. Fog/shallow fog would occur over parts of Haryana, Delhi and Punjab in the morning / early morning hours during next 24 hours. * Rain/snowfall would occur at many places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and at a few places over Uttrakhand during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. * Light rain/thundershowers would occur at one or two places over Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and mainly dry thereafter. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at one or two places over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim,Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and south peninsular India during next 24 hours and increase thereafter. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands. * Mainly dry weather would prevail over remaining parts of the country. * Minimum temperatures would fall by 34°C over parts of northwest and central India during next 23 days. * Density of fog over IndoGangetic plains would reduce due to strong & dry northwesterly wind flow. Weather Warning ---------------- * Visibility would reduce to 50 m or less in the morning/early morning hours over some parts of east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in very dense fog during next 48 hours. * Fog/shallow fog would occur over some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Punjab during next 24 hours. Weather Outlook up to 830 hours IST of 14th December, 2011 ------------------------------------------------------------ * Rain/snow would occur at one or two places over western Himalayan region. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over coastal Tamilnadu and northeastern states. NEW FORMAT LOCAL WEATHER REPORT: --------------------- Departure ----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall Max From Min From (MM) State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour ----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ ------- Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad 30.1 2.0 16.7 2.0 NIL Arunachal Pradesh Passighat 29.3 4.0 18.0 4.0 NIL Assam Guwahati 29.0 4.0 15.4 2.0 NIL Bihar Patna 22.0 -4.0 14.9 4.0 NIL Chattisgarh Raipur 30.2 2.0 14.1 1.0 NIL Goa Panajim 32.2 0.0 21.0 -1.0 NIL Gujarat Ahmedabad 33.4 3.0 16.3 3.0 NIL Haryana Chandigarh 27.1 4.0 15.6 9.0 3.9 Himachal Pradesh Shimla 18.9 6.0 4.5 0.0 10.2 Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 11.4 2.0 1.8 3.0 21.4 Jharkhand Jamshedpur 28.5 2.0 12.8 1.0 NIL Karnataka Bengaluru 26.8 1.0 17.0 1.0 NIL Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 33.8 3.0 22.0 -1.0 NIL Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 30.0 3.0 14.7 4.0 NIL Maharashtra Mumbai 35.3 3.0 20.0 2.0 NIL Manipur Imphal 26.4 3.0 9.2 3.0 NIL Meghalaya Shillong 18.2 1.0 10.9 3.0 NIL Mizoram Aizawl 25.3 4.0 - - NIL Nagaland Kohima 19.5 3.0 8.4 -2.0 NIL New Delhi Palam 28.8 5.0 16.7 8.0 TRACE Orissa Bhubaneswar n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Punjab Amritsar 24.4 1.0 13.4 8.0 NIL Rajasthan Jaipur 29.2 4.0 13.5 4.0 NIL Sikkim Gangtok 17.0 1.0 9.9 4.0 NIL Tamil Nadu Chennai 31.2 2.0 22.7 1.0 0.6 Tripura Agartala 30.0 3.0 15.4 3.0 NIL Uttar Pradesh Allahabad 24.0 -2.0 14.0 3.0 NIL Uttarakhand Dehradun 26.6 4.0 11.8 3.0 4.5 West Bengal Kolkata 29.5 2.0 17.6 3.0 NIL