Dec 09 - Following is the weather report detailed by India. Main Weather Observations ------------------------- * Minimum temperatures fell by 23°C over some parts of north Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal, east Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, north Andhra Pradesh and north interior Karnataka; rose by 23°C over some parts of Saurashtra & Kutch and changed little elsewhere. The stations (in plains of the country) where actual minimum temperature have been recorded as 4°C or less are: Karnal, Hissar, Rohtak, Churu and Ujjain. The Minimum temperatures are below normal by 24°C over isolated pockets of east Punjab, north Haryana, east & south Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Assam and above normal by 23° C over some parts of east India, Maharashtra and south peninsular India and isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh and northwest Rajasthan. They are near normal over remaining parts of the country. The lowest minimum temperature of 3.3°C has been recorded at Churu (Rajasthan) in plains of the country. * FOG (at 0830 hours IST): Dense fog has been observed over some parts of east Uttar Pradesh. The stations where visibility reduced to 50 m or less at 0830 hours IST of today are: Allahabad, Fursatganj, Lucknow, Barabanki, Bahraich and Hardoi. * RAINFALL (from 0830 hours IST yesterday to 0830 hours IST today): Rainfall has occurred at a few places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and at one or two places over Tamilnadu, Kerala and south coastal Andhra Pradesh. Weather remained mainly dry over rest parts of the country. The chief amount of rainfall (1 cm & above) recorded at 0830 hours IST of today are: Car Nicobar4 and Noncowry3. * CLOUDS: Kalpana1 Cloud imagery at 0830 hours IST shows convective clouds over some parts of south coastal Tamilnadu, south Andaman Sea, south Bay of Bengal, Commorin area and south Arabian sea.Low/medium clouds are seen over parts of western Himalayan region, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam,south Gujarat, west Maharashtra and rest south peninsular India. Synoptic Features based on 0830 hours IST ------------------------------------------- * The feeble trough in easterlies extending from southwest Bay of Bengal to west central Bay of Bengal in lower levels persists. * The feeble western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu & Kashmir now lies over Jammu & Kashmir and neighbourhood as an upper air system. Major Feature of Weather Forecast up to 0830 hours IST of 16th December, 2011 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ * Pleasant weather conditions with cold mornings would prevail over northwest & central India during next 3 days. * Fall in minimum temperatures by 12°C over over northwest and adjoining central India and by 23°C over east India. * No dense fog would occur over plains of northwest India. Density of fog would also decrease over east Uttar Pradesh. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at one or two places over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and northeastern states. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over Tamilnadu, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands and at one or two places over Kerala and south Andhra Pradesh. * Mainly dry weather would prevail over remaining parts of the country. Weather Warning ---------------- * Ground frost would occur at one or two places over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan during next 48 hours. Weather Outlook up to 0830 hours IST of 18th December, 2011 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Pleasant weather conditions with cold mornings would continue over northwest ¢ral India. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at one or two places over northeastern states and extreme south peninsular India. NEW FORMAT LOCAL WEATHER REPORT: --------------------- Departure ----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall Max From Min From (MM) State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour ----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ ------- Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad abad -- -- -- TRACE Arunachal Pradesh Passighat 34.9 4.0 25.2 1.0 0.0 Assam Guwahati 35.6 4.0 24.7 -1.0 0.0 Bihar Patna 34.6 3.0 27.6 2.0 0.0 Chattisgarh Raipur -- -- -- -- TRACE Goa Goa -- -- -- -- TRACE Gujarat Ahmedabad 32.4 0.0 23.5 -1.0 0.8 Haryana Chandigarh 31.6 -1.0 22.7 2.0 0.0 Himachal Pradesh Shimla 24.4 4.3 13.2 0.7 0.0 Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 27.0 0.0 11.1 -1.0 0.0 Jharkhand Jamshedpur 31.0 -1.0 25.4 0.0 Trace Karnataka Bengaluru 28.6 1.0 20.3 1.0 trace Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 30.8 1.0 24.2 1.0 1.7 Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 27.8 -1.0 22.6 0.0 3.1 Maharashtra Mumbai 31.7 2.0 26.2 2.0 0.0 Manipur Imphal -- -- -- -- TRACE Meghalaya Shillong 25.0 1.0 17.2 -1.0 3.4 Mizoram Aizawl 27.7 3.0 ---- ---- ---- Nagaland Kohima 27.5 3.0 15.8 -3.0 0.0 New Delhi Palam 20.8 -7.0 14.9 4.0 1.2 Orissa Bhubaneswar 33.6 2.0 26.1 1.0 0.0 Punjab Amritsar 33.2 -2.0 23.2 1.0 0.0 Rajasthan Jaipur -- -- -- -- TRACE Sikkim Gangtok 22.3 -0.3 16.8 1.8 0.5 Tamil Nadu Chennai 32.7 -1.0 25.6 1.0 0.0 Tripura Agartala 34.2 2.2 27.0 2.6 TRACE Uttar Pradesh Lucknow 32.5 0.0 25.2 0.0 0.0 Uttarakhand Dehradun 30.2 0.0 20.6 1.0 0.0 West Bengal Kolkata 31.7 0.0 26.2 0.0 0.9