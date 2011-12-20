Dec 20Following is the weather report detailed by India. Note:- Please note that the weather report summery detailed are not published due to issue with the source Website. LOCAL WEATHER REPORT: --------------------- Departure ----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall Max From Min From (MM) State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour ----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ ------- Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad 30.0 2.0 14.4 0.0 NIL Arunachal Pradesh Passighat 25.8 2.0 12.5 0.0 NIL Assam Guwahati 25.0 1.0 9.8 -1.0 NIL Bihar Patna 15.3 -9.0 8.3 -2.0 NIL Chattisgarh Raipur 28.1 1.0 13.1 0.0 NIL Goa Panajim 33.3 1.0 19.0 2.0 NIL Gujarat Ahmedabad 29.8 1.0 11.7 0.0 NIL Haryana Chandigarh 20.1 -1.0 7.2 0.0 NIL Himachal Pradesh Shimla 15.2 4.0 3.3 -1.0 NIL Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 5.6 -2.0 -0.3 2.0 NIL Jharkhand Jamshedpur 26.1 0.0 7.1 -5.0 NIL Karnataka Bengaluru 27.5 1.0 15.2 -1.0 NIL Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 30.3 -2.0 24.0 1.0 1.1 Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 26.6 1.0 11.0 0.0 NIL Maharashtra Mumbai 33.7 2.0 18.4 0.0 NIL Manipur Imphal 23.3 1.0 3.2 -1.0 NIL Meghalaya Shillong 16.4 0.0 7.3 0.0 NIL Mizoram Aizawl 25.2 4.0 - - NIL Nagaland Kohima 17.5 1.0 2.6 -7.0 NIL New Delhi Palam 22.1 0.0 7.0 -1.0 NIL Orissa Bhubaneswar - - - - - Punjab Amritsar 19.5 -2.0 7.4 3.0 NIL Rajasthan Jaipur 23.7 0.0 9.1 0.0 NIL Sikkim Gangtok 14.1 -1.0 7.1 2.0 NIL Tamil Nadu Chennai 29.1 1.0 21.2 -1.0 NIL Tripura Agartala 20.4 -6.0 13.9 3.0 NIL Uttar Pradesh Allahabad 15.5 -9.0 7.9 -2.0 NIL Uttarakhand Dehradun 20.6 0.0 6.4 0.0 NIL West Bengal Kolkata 23.7 -3.0 12.7 -1.0 NIL