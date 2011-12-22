Dec 22Following is the weather report detailed by India.
Note:- Please note that the weather report summery detailed are not published
due to issue with the source Website.
LOCAL WEATHER REPORT:
---------------------
Departure
----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall
Max From Min From (MM)
State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour
----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ -------
Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad 29.7 2.0 13.0 -1.0 NIL
Arunachal Pradesh Passighat 25.5 2.0 12.2 -1.0 NIL
Assam Guwahati 22.2 -2.0 10.0 -1.0 NIL
Bihar Patna 14.5 -9.0 6.5 -3.0 NIL
Chattisgarh Raipur 28.4 1.0 9.7 -3.0 NIL
Goa Panajim 33.5 1.0 19.4 -2.0 NIL
Gujarat Ahmedabad 29.6 1.0 13.8 2.0 NIL
Haryana Chandigarh 22.8 2.0 5.2 -1.0 NIL
Himachal Pradesh Shimla 13.3 2.0 1.2 -2.0 NIL
Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 5.9 -2.0 -1.4 -1.0 NIL
Jharkhand Jamshedpur 26.5 0.0 6.2 -6.0 NIL
Karnataka Bengaluru 26.4 0.0 13.3 -3.0 NIL
Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 32.1 0.0 22.8 0.0 NIL
Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 27.4 1.0 10.0 0.0 NIL
Maharashtra Mumbai 34.6 3.0 18.0 0.0 NIL
Manipur Imphal 23.7 2.0 3.3 -2.0 NIL
Meghalaya Shillong 15.5 -1.0 6.9 1.0 NIL
Mizoram Aizawl 26.1 2.0 - - NIL
Nagaland Kohima 18.4 3.0 - - NIL
New Delhi Palam 23.5 2.0 7.4 0.0 NIL
Orissa Bhubaneswar - - - - -
Punjab Amritsar 18.8 -2.0 2.3 -2.0 NIL
Rajasthan Jaipur 22.7 -1.0 12.6 5.0 NIL
Sikkim Gangtok 14.5 1.0 6.3 1.0 NIL
Tamil Nadu Chennai 29.4 1.0 20.7 -1.0 NIL
Tripura Agartala 15.4 -11.0 11.5 1.0 0.2
Uttar Pradesh Allahabad 15.7 -9.0 6.2 -3.0 NIL
Uttarakhand Dehradun 20.9 0.0 3.7 -3.0 NIL
West Bengal Kolkata 22.4 -5.0 10.8 -3.0 NIL