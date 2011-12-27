Dec 27 - Following is the weather report detailed by India. Main Weather Observations --------------------------- * Fog: at 530 hours IST of today fog has been observed over some parts of Punjab. Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. * TEMPERATURES: Yesterday, maximum temperatures rose by 24°C over some parts of northeastern states and changed little elsewhere. They were above normal by 23°C over some parts of western Himalaya region,SubHimalayan West Bengal, northeastern states, Maharashtra and south peninsular India; below normal by 23°C over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat region and Andaman & Nicobar Islands and isolated pockets of east Rajasthan and rest east India and near normal over rest of the country. The highest maximum temperature of 33.9°C was recorded at Gulbarga (Karnataka) in noncoastal areas of the country. * RAINFALL (from 830 to 1730 hrs IST of yesterday): Rain/thundershowers occurred at many places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Weather remained mainly dry over rest parts of the country. The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) recorded at 1730 hrs IST of yesterday were: Portblair and Long Island4 each and Hut Bay1. * CLOUDS: Kalpana1 Cloud imagery at 530 hours IST shows convective clouds over parts of north Jammu & Kashmir, south & central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea. Low/medium clouds are seen over parts of rest western Himalayan region, Arunachal Pradesh and south peninsular India. Synoptic Features based on 530 hours IST ----------------------------------------- * The deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm, moved northnorthwards and lay centred at 530 hrs IST of today, the 27th December, 2011 over southeast Bay of Bengal near latitude 11.5°N and longitude 87.0°E, about 750 km eastsoutheast of Chennai (Tamilnadu), 700 km northeast of Trincomalee (Srilanka) and 600 km westsouthwest of Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands). The system is likely to move westnorthwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. Then it is likely to move westnorthwestwards and cross north Tamilnadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast between Cuddalore and Nellore by early morning of 30th December. * The upper air cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea and neighbourhood in lower levels persists. * A feeble western disturbance lies over north Pakistan and neighbourhood as an upper air system. Major Feature of Weather Forecast up to 830 hours IST of 30th December, 2011 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ * Fog/dense fog would occur over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in morning hours during next 12 days. * Increase in minimum temperatures by 23°C thereafter over parts of northwest and adjoining central and east India during next 48 hours and decrease thereafter . * Cold wave conditions would continue over many parts of northwest India and some parts of east India during next 12 days. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at most places over Andaman & Nicobar islands during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over Tamilnadu and at one or two places of Kerala and Lakshadweep during next 24 hours and increase thereafter. * Rain/snow may occur at one or two places over western Himalayan region. * Mainly dry weather would prevail over rest parts of the country. Weather Warning ----------------- * Dense fog conditions (visibility reducing to 200 m or less in morning hours) would occur over some parts of Punjab, Haryana Delhi Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 24 hours. * Ground frost would occur over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours. * Cold wave conditions would prevail over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and over some parts of Bihar and Jharkhand during next 24 hours. * Heavy rainfall would occur at one or two places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 24 hours and over north coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry and south coastal Andhra Pradesh from tomorrow.Weather Outlook up to 830 hours IST of 1st January, 2012 * Increase in rainfall activity over extreme south peninsular India. * Isolated rain/snow would continue to occur over western Himalayan region. * Weather would be mainly dry over rest parts of the country. NEW FORMAT LOCAL WEATHER REPORT: --------------------- Departure ----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall Max From Min From (MM) State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour ----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ ------- Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad 31.4 4.0 12.0 -3.0 NIL Arunachal Pradesh Passighat 25.4 2.0 13.0 0.0 NIL Assam Guwahati 27.2 3.0 9.6 -1.0 NIL Bihar Patna 23.1 -1.0 7.5 -3.0 NIL Chattisgarh Raipur 27.2 0.0 11.5 -1.0 NIL Goa Panajim 33.2 1.0 17.4 -3.0 NIL Gujarat Ahmedabad 28.6 0.0 9.2 -3.0 NIL Haryana Chandigarh 19.5 -2.0 5.2 -1.0 NIL Himachal Pradesh Shimla 14.0 3.0 3.6 1.0 NIL Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 8.6 2.0 -4.7 -3.0 NIL Jharkhand Jamshedpur 25.5 -1.0 7.0 -5.0 NIL Karnataka Bengaluru 29.8 4.0 13.1 -2.0 NIL Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 31.3 -1.0 21.0 -2.0 NIL Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 26.7 1.0 10.8 1.0 NIL Maharashtra Mumbai 31.5 -1.0 11.4 -6.0 NIL Manipur Imphal 25.6 5.0 9.9 6.0 NIL Meghalaya Shillong 20.3 5.0 7.0 1.0 NIL Mizoram Aizawl 26.6 7.0 - - NIL Nagaland Kohima 14.4 -1.0 3.6 -5.0 NIL New Delhi Palam 20.7 0.0 4.6 -2.0 NIL Orissa Bhubaneswar - - - - - Punjab Amritsar 19.9 0.0 -1.6 -5.0 NIL Rajasthan Jaipur 22.5 0.0 7.4 -1.0 NIL Sikkim Gangtok 15.2 2.0 5.9 1.0 NIL Tamil Nadu Chennai 29.0 1.0 19.0 -3.0 NIL Tripura Agartala 26.7 1.0 10.8 1.0 NIL Uttar Pradesh Allahabad 22.0 -3.0 6.7 -2.0 NIL Uttarakhand Dehradun 21.6 1.0 5.8 0.0 NIL West Bengal Kolkata 25.6 -1.0 12.6 -1.0 NIL