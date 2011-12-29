Dec 29 - Following is the weather report detailed by
India.
Main Weather Observations
--------------------------
* FOG: At 530 hrs IST for/dense fog has been observed in isolated pockets of
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
* TEMPERATURES: Yesterday, maximum temperatures fell by 12°C over some parts of
Maharashtra and west Madhya Pradesh and rose by 12°C over parts of Punjab,
Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand and changed a little elsewhere in
the country. They were below normal by 24°C over many parts of Gujarat region,
west Madhya Pradesh, southwest Uttar Pradesh and above normal by 25°C over many
parts of western Himalayan region, northeast Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra
Pradesh, Tamilnadu, SubHimalayan West Bengal and northeastern states. They were
near normal in the rest parts of the country.The highest maximum temperature of
35.0°C was recorded at Bhira ( Maharashtra ) in the plains of the country.
* RAINFALL (from 830 hours IST to 1730 hours IST of yesterday): Rainfall
occurred at a few places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Very light rainfall
also occurred at one or two places over south Orissa and north Andhra Pradesh
coasts. Weather remained mainly dry over rest parts of the country.
* CLOUDS: Kalpana1Cloud imagery at 530 hours IST shows convective clouds over
parts of north Jammu & Kashmir, south Andhra Pradesh and Tamilnadu coasts and
south & central Bay of Bengal.Low/medium clouds are seen over parts of rest
western Himalayan region, northeastern states, Gangetic West Bengal, Orissa,
Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and rest south peninsular India.
Synoptic Features based on 530 hours IST
-------------------------------------------
* The very severe cyclonic storm 'THANE' over southwest Bay of Bengal moved
further westsouthwestwards and lay centered at 530 hrs IST of today, the 29th
December 2011 near latitude 12.3°N and longitude 83.0°E, about 300 km
eastsoutheast of Chennai (Tamilnadu) and 480 km northeast of Trincomalee
(Srilanka). The system is likely to move westwards and cross north Tamilnadu
coast between Nagapattinam and Chennai, close to Puducherry around morning of
30th December 2011. However, as the cyclonic storm will come further close to
coast, there is probability of slight weakening before landfall.
* The feeble western disturbance over Jammu & Kashmir and neighbourhood as an
upper air system persists.
Major Feature of Weather Forecast up to 830 hours IST of 1st January, 2012
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
* Fog/dense fog would occur over some parts of plains of northwest India during
next 12 days.
* Increase in minimum temperatures by 12°C over parts of northwest and adjoining
central and east India during next 12 days.
* Rain/snow may occur at one or two places over western Himalayan region.
* Rain/thundershowers would occur at many places over Tamilnadu, coastal Andhra
Pradesh and Rayalaseema and at a few places over Kerala and Lakshadweep during
next 24 hours and increase thereafter.
* Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over Andaman & Nicobar islands
during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter.
* Mainly dry weather would prevail over rest parts of the country.
Weather Warning
-----------------
* Dense fog conditions (visibility reducing to 100 m or less in morning hours)
would occur over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during
next 48 hours.
* Heavy to very heavy rainfall would occur at a few places with extremely heavy
falls (25 cm or more) at one or two places over north Tamilnadu, Puducherry,
Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 48 hours.
Weather Outlook up to 830 hours IST of 3rd January, 2012
------------------------------------------------------------
* Decrease in rainfall activity over south peninsular India.
* Scattered rain/snow would occur over western Himalayan region.
Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over Indo Gangetic Plains,
central & adjoining east India in view of interactions of westerly and easterly
systems.
NEW FORMAT
LOCAL WEATHER REPORT:
---------------------
Departure
----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall
Max From Min From (MM)
State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour
----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ -------
Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad 31.4 3.0 13.2 -2.0 NIL
Arunachal Pradesh Passighat 27.5 4.0 13.7 1.0 NIL
Assam Guwahati 28.6 5.0 10.5 0.0 NIL
Bihar Patna 25.5 1.0 11.8 3.0 NIL
Chattisgarh Raipur 27.3 0.0 15.5 3.0 NIL
Goa Panajim 31.2 -1.0 18.2 -2.0 NIL
Gujarat Ahmedabad 27.0 -2.0 14.6 3.0 NIL
Haryana Chandigarh 24.0 4.0 6.6 1.0 NIL
Himachal Pradesh Shimla 15.1 4.0 3.6 1.0 NIL
Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 10.2 4.0 -2.5 -1.0 NIL
Jharkhand Jamshedpur 27.1 1.0 12.0 0.0 NIL
Karnataka Bengaluru 29.5 3.0 16.2 1.0 NIL
Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 30.2 -2.0 21.5 -1.0 NIL
Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 24.7 0.0 9.6 0.0 NIL
Maharashtra Mumbai 30.3 -2.0 12.8 -4.0 NIL
Manipur Imphal 25.6 5.0 7.4 3.0 NIL
Meghalaya Shillong 16.6 2.0 7.8 2.0 NIL
Mizoram Aizawl 26.9 7.0 - - NIL
Nagaland Kohima 18.0 3.0 3.6 -5.0 NIL
New Delhi Palam 23.0 2.0 8.0 1.0 NIL
Orissa Bhubaneswar - - - - -
Punjab Amritsar 20.7 2.0 2.0 -1.0 NIL
Rajasthan Jaipur 21.8 -1.0 6.0 -2.0 NIL
Sikkim Gangtok 15.3 3.0 6.5 2.0 NIL
Tamil Nadu Chennai 30.8 3.0 21.7 0.0 1.9
Tripura Agartala 29.1 3.0 14.6 5.0 NIL
Uttar Pradesh Allahabad 22.7 -1.0 8.5 0.0 NIL
Uttarakhand Dehradun 23.8 4.0 6.4 1.0 NIL
West Bengal Kolkata 26.6 1.0 17.3 3.0 NIL