Dec 29 - Following is the weather report detailed by India. Main Weather Observations -------------------------- * FOG: At 530 hrs IST for/dense fog has been observed in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. * TEMPERATURES: Yesterday, maximum temperatures fell by 12°C over some parts of Maharashtra and west Madhya Pradesh and rose by 12°C over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand and changed a little elsewhere in the country. They were below normal by 24°C over many parts of Gujarat region, west Madhya Pradesh, southwest Uttar Pradesh and above normal by 25°C over many parts of western Himalayan region, northeast Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Tamilnadu, SubHimalayan West Bengal and northeastern states. They were near normal in the rest parts of the country.The highest maximum temperature of 35.0°C was recorded at Bhira ( Maharashtra ) in the plains of the country. * RAINFALL (from 830 hours IST to 1730 hours IST of yesterday): Rainfall occurred at a few places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Very light rainfall also occurred at one or two places over south Orissa and north Andhra Pradesh coasts. Weather remained mainly dry over rest parts of the country. * CLOUDS: Kalpana1Cloud imagery at 530 hours IST shows convective clouds over parts of north Jammu & Kashmir, south Andhra Pradesh and Tamilnadu coasts and south & central Bay of Bengal.Low/medium clouds are seen over parts of rest western Himalayan region, northeastern states, Gangetic West Bengal, Orissa, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and rest south peninsular India. Synoptic Features based on 530 hours IST ------------------------------------------- * The very severe cyclonic storm 'THANE' over southwest Bay of Bengal moved further westsouthwestwards and lay centered at 530 hrs IST of today, the 29th December 2011 near latitude 12.3°N and longitude 83.0°E, about 300 km eastsoutheast of Chennai (Tamilnadu) and 480 km northeast of Trincomalee (Srilanka). The system is likely to move westwards and cross north Tamilnadu coast between Nagapattinam and Chennai, close to Puducherry around morning of 30th December 2011. However, as the cyclonic storm will come further close to coast, there is probability of slight weakening before landfall. * The feeble western disturbance over Jammu & Kashmir and neighbourhood as an upper air system persists. Major Feature of Weather Forecast up to 830 hours IST of 1st January, 2012 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Fog/dense fog would occur over some parts of plains of northwest India during next 12 days. * Increase in minimum temperatures by 12°C over parts of northwest and adjoining central and east India during next 12 days. * Rain/snow may occur at one or two places over western Himalayan region. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at many places over Tamilnadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema and at a few places over Kerala and Lakshadweep during next 24 hours and increase thereafter. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over Andaman & Nicobar islands during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. * Mainly dry weather would prevail over rest parts of the country. Weather Warning ----------------- * Dense fog conditions (visibility reducing to 100 m or less in morning hours) would occur over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours. * Heavy to very heavy rainfall would occur at a few places with extremely heavy falls (25 cm or more) at one or two places over north Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 48 hours. Weather Outlook up to 830 hours IST of 3rd January, 2012 ------------------------------------------------------------ * Decrease in rainfall activity over south peninsular India. * Scattered rain/snow would occur over western Himalayan region. Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over Indo Gangetic Plains, central & adjoining east India in view of interactions of westerly and easterly systems. NEW FORMAT LOCAL WEATHER REPORT: --------------------- Departure ----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall Max From Min From (MM) State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour ----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ ------- Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad 31.4 3.0 13.2 -2.0 NIL Arunachal Pradesh Passighat 27.5 4.0 13.7 1.0 NIL Assam Guwahati 28.6 5.0 10.5 0.0 NIL Bihar Patna 25.5 1.0 11.8 3.0 NIL Chattisgarh Raipur 27.3 0.0 15.5 3.0 NIL Goa Panajim 31.2 -1.0 18.2 -2.0 NIL Gujarat Ahmedabad 27.0 -2.0 14.6 3.0 NIL Haryana Chandigarh 24.0 4.0 6.6 1.0 NIL Himachal Pradesh Shimla 15.1 4.0 3.6 1.0 NIL Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 10.2 4.0 -2.5 -1.0 NIL Jharkhand Jamshedpur 27.1 1.0 12.0 0.0 NIL Karnataka Bengaluru 29.5 3.0 16.2 1.0 NIL Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 30.2 -2.0 21.5 -1.0 NIL Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 24.7 0.0 9.6 0.0 NIL Maharashtra Mumbai 30.3 -2.0 12.8 -4.0 NIL Manipur Imphal 25.6 5.0 7.4 3.0 NIL Meghalaya Shillong 16.6 2.0 7.8 2.0 NIL Mizoram Aizawl 26.9 7.0 - - NIL Nagaland Kohima 18.0 3.0 3.6 -5.0 NIL New Delhi Palam 23.0 2.0 8.0 1.0 NIL Orissa Bhubaneswar - - - - - Punjab Amritsar 20.7 2.0 2.0 -1.0 NIL Rajasthan Jaipur 21.8 -1.0 6.0 -2.0 NIL Sikkim Gangtok 15.3 3.0 6.5 2.0 NIL Tamil Nadu Chennai 30.8 3.0 21.7 0.0 1.9 Tripura Agartala 29.1 3.0 14.6 5.0 NIL Uttar Pradesh Allahabad 22.7 -1.0 8.5 0.0 NIL Uttarakhand Dehradun 23.8 4.0 6.4 1.0 NIL West Bengal Kolkata 26.6 1.0 17.3 3.0 NIL