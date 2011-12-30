Dec 30 - Following is the weather report detailed by India. Main Weather Observations ------------------------- * Fog: Fog/dense fog has been observed at 530 hours IST of today over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh and fog over east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The stations where visibility reduced to 50m or less are: Amritsar, Ambala and Delhi. * TEMPERATURES: Maximum temperatures were below normal by 23°C over some parts of Rajasthan,west Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat region. They were above normal by 35°C over parts of western Himalayan region, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Orissa, interior Peninsular India and northeastern states. They were near normal over rest parts of the country. The highest maximum temperature of 35.8°C was recorded at Shirali (coastal Karnataka) in the coastal areas of the country. * RAINFALL (from 830 hours IST to 1730 hours IST of yesterday): Rainfall occurred at many places over coastal Tamilnadu and at one or two places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal Orissa. The significant amounts of rainfall (in cm) recorded at 1730 hours IST of yesterday were: Numgambakkam3,Chennai2 and Tirupathi1. * CLOUDS: Kalpana1 Cloud imagery at 530 hours IST shows convective clouds over parts of south Andhra Pradesh, north Tamilnadu and some parts of south interior Karnataka and southwest Bay of Bengal.Low/medium clouds are seen over parts of western Himalayan region, northeastern states and rest peninsular India. Synoptic Features based on 530 hours IST ------------------------------------------ * The very severe cyclonic storm 'THANE' over southwest Bay of Bengal moved further westward and lay centered at 530 hours IST of today, the 30th December 2011 near latitude 11.8°N and longitude 79.9°E, very close to southeast of Puducherry. The system is likely to move westwards and cross north Tamilnadu coast close to south of Puducherry within a few hours and weaken gradually. * The feeble western disturbance over Jammu & Kashmir and neighbourhood as an upper air system persists. Major Feature of Weather Forecast up to 830 hours IST of 2nd January, 2012 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Fog/dense fog would occur over some parts of plains of northwest India during next 2 days. * No significant change in minimum temperatures would occur over northwest and adjoining central India during next 24 hours and rise by 24°C thereafter. * Rain/snow may occur at one or two places over western Himalayan region during next 24 hours. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at most places over Tamilnadu, at many places over Rayalseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 24 hours and at many places over south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep during next 48 hours. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over central and adjoining east & north peninsular India from 1st January onwards. * Mainly dry weather would prevail over rest parts of the country. Weather Warning ---------------- * Dense fog conditions (visibility reducing to 100 m or less in morning hours) would occur over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours. * Heavy to very heavy rainfall would occur at a few places with extremely heavy falls (25 cm or more) at one or two places over north Tamilnadu and Puducherry during next 24 hours. * Heavy to very heavy rainfall would occur at one or two places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema and south Tamilnadu during next 48 hours. Weather Outlook up to 830 hours IST of 4th January, 2012 ----------------------------------------------------------- * Decrease in rainfall activity over south peninsular India. * Scattered rain/snow would occur over western Himalayan region. LOCAL WEATHER REPORT: --------------------- Departure ----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall Max From Min From (MM) State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour ----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ ------- Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad 31.0 3.0 18.6 4.0 NIL Arunachal Pradesh Passighat 26.7 4.0 13.6 1.0 NIL Assam Guwahati 27.5 3.0 10.1 -1.0 NIL Bihar Patna 25.6 2.0 9.0 0.0 NIL Chattisgarh Raipur 27.3 0.0 15.5 3.0 NIL Goa Panajim 33.6 2.0 18.2 -2.0 NIL Gujarat Ahmedabad 27.0 -2.0 13.6 2.0 NIL Haryana Chandigarh 22.5 3.0 5.2 -1.0 NIL Himachal Pradesh Shimla 14.8 4.0 4.4 2.0 NIL Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 12.3 6.0 -4.5 -3.0 NIL Jharkhand Jamshedpur 27.1 1.0 15.9 4.0 NIL Karnataka Bengaluru 28.3 2.0 19.2 4.0 TRACE Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 31.0 -1.0 23.6 -2.0 NIL Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 24.3 -1.0 11.0 1.0 NIL Maharashtra Mumbai 31.0 -1.0 14.6 -2.0 NIL Manipur Imphal 25.7 5.0 6.8 3.0 NIL Meghalaya Shillong 17.6 3.0 7.3 1.0 NIL Mizoram Aizawl 25.4 5.0 - - NIL Nagaland Kohima 18.0 3.0 3.7 -5.0 NIL New Delhi Palam 21.9 1.0 7.8 1.0 NIL Orissa Bhubaneswar - - - - - Punjab Amritsar 19.9 1.0 -2.1 -5.0 NIL Rajasthan Jaipur 21.9 -1.0 8.8 1.0 NIL Sikkim Gangtok 14.6 2.0 6.5 2.0 NIL Tamil Nadu Chennai 30.8 3.0 21.7 0.0 1.9 Tripura Agartala 29.4 4.0 14.6 5.0 NIL Uttar Pradesh Allahabad 22.7 -1.0 8.5 0.0 NIL Uttarakhand Dehradun 23.4 4.0 5.3 0.0 NIL West Bengal Kolkata 28.0 2.0 19.2 2.0 NIL