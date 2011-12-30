Dec 30 - Following is the weather report detailed by
India.
Main Weather Observations
-------------------------
* Fog: Fog/dense fog has been observed at 530 hours IST of today over parts of
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh and fog over east Uttar Pradesh
and Bihar. The stations where visibility reduced to 50m or less are: Amritsar,
Ambala and Delhi.
* TEMPERATURES: Maximum temperatures were below normal by 23°C over some parts
of Rajasthan,west Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat region. They were above normal by
35°C over parts of western Himalayan region, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Orissa,
interior Peninsular India and northeastern states. They were near normal over
rest parts of the country. The highest maximum temperature of 35.8°C was
recorded at Shirali (coastal Karnataka) in the coastal areas of the country.
* RAINFALL (from 830 hours IST to 1730 hours IST of yesterday): Rainfall
occurred at many places over coastal Tamilnadu and at one or two places over
south coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal Orissa. The significant amounts of
rainfall (in cm) recorded at 1730 hours IST of yesterday were:
Numgambakkam3,Chennai2 and Tirupathi1.
* CLOUDS: Kalpana1 Cloud imagery at 530 hours IST shows convective clouds over
parts of south Andhra Pradesh, north Tamilnadu and some parts of south interior
Karnataka and southwest Bay of Bengal.Low/medium clouds are seen over parts of
western Himalayan region, northeastern states and rest peninsular India.
Synoptic Features based on 530 hours IST
------------------------------------------
* The very severe cyclonic storm 'THANE' over southwest Bay of Bengal moved
further westward and lay centered at 530 hours IST of today, the 30th December
2011 near latitude 11.8°N and longitude 79.9°E, very close to southeast of
Puducherry. The system is likely to move westwards and cross north Tamilnadu
coast close to south of Puducherry within a few hours and weaken gradually.
* The feeble western disturbance over Jammu & Kashmir and neighbourhood as an
upper air system persists.
Major Feature of Weather Forecast up to 830 hours IST of 2nd January, 2012
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
* Fog/dense fog would occur over some parts of plains of northwest India during
next 2 days.
* No significant change in minimum temperatures would occur over northwest and
adjoining central India during next 24 hours and rise by 24°C thereafter.
* Rain/snow may occur at one or two places over western Himalayan region during
next 24 hours.
* Rain/thundershowers would occur at most places over Tamilnadu, at many places
over Rayalseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 24 hours and at many
places over south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep during next 48
hours.
* Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over central and adjoining
east & north peninsular India from 1st January onwards.
* Mainly dry weather would prevail over rest parts of the country.
Weather Warning
----------------
* Dense fog conditions (visibility reducing to 100 m or less in morning hours)
would occur over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during
next 48 hours.
* Heavy to very heavy rainfall would occur at a few places with extremely heavy
falls (25 cm or more) at one or two places over north Tamilnadu and Puducherry
during next 24 hours.
* Heavy to very heavy rainfall would occur at one or two places over south
coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema and south Tamilnadu during next 48 hours.
Weather Outlook up to 830 hours IST of 4th January, 2012
-----------------------------------------------------------
* Decrease in rainfall activity over south peninsular India.
* Scattered rain/snow would occur over western Himalayan region.
LOCAL WEATHER REPORT:
---------------------
Departure
----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall
Max From Min From (MM)
State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour
----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ -------
Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad 31.0 3.0 18.6 4.0 NIL
Arunachal Pradesh Passighat 26.7 4.0 13.6 1.0 NIL
Assam Guwahati 27.5 3.0 10.1 -1.0 NIL
Bihar Patna 25.6 2.0 9.0 0.0 NIL
Chattisgarh Raipur 27.3 0.0 15.5 3.0 NIL
Goa Panajim 33.6 2.0 18.2 -2.0 NIL
Gujarat Ahmedabad 27.0 -2.0 13.6 2.0 NIL
Haryana Chandigarh 22.5 3.0 5.2 -1.0 NIL
Himachal Pradesh Shimla 14.8 4.0 4.4 2.0 NIL
Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 12.3 6.0 -4.5 -3.0 NIL
Jharkhand Jamshedpur 27.1 1.0 15.9 4.0 NIL
Karnataka Bengaluru 28.3 2.0 19.2 4.0 TRACE
Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 31.0 -1.0 23.6 -2.0 NIL
Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 24.3 -1.0 11.0 1.0 NIL
Maharashtra Mumbai 31.0 -1.0 14.6 -2.0 NIL
Manipur Imphal 25.7 5.0 6.8 3.0 NIL
Meghalaya Shillong 17.6 3.0 7.3 1.0 NIL
Mizoram Aizawl 25.4 5.0 - - NIL
Nagaland Kohima 18.0 3.0 3.7 -5.0 NIL
New Delhi Palam 21.9 1.0 7.8 1.0 NIL
Orissa Bhubaneswar - - - - -
Punjab Amritsar 19.9 1.0 -2.1 -5.0 NIL
Rajasthan Jaipur 21.9 -1.0 8.8 1.0 NIL
Sikkim Gangtok 14.6 2.0 6.5 2.0 NIL
Tamil Nadu Chennai 30.8 3.0 21.7 0.0 1.9
Tripura Agartala 29.4 4.0 14.6 5.0 NIL
Uttar Pradesh Allahabad 22.7 -1.0 8.5 0.0 NIL
Uttarakhand Dehradun 23.4 4.0 5.3 0.0 NIL
West Bengal Kolkata 28.0 2.0 19.2 2.0 NIL