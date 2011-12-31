Dec 31Following is the weather report detailed by India. Main Weather Observations ------------------------- Forecast for Delhi (NCR) for 1st January, 2012 : Generally cloudy sky. Light rain/thundershowers would occur in some areas in morning hours. * Fog : Fog/dense fog has been observed at 0830 hours IST of today over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan and fog/shallow fog at one or two places over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The stations where visibility reduced to 50 m or less are: Amritsar, Patiala, Hissar, Churu, Rohtak, Narnaul and Delhi. * TEMPERATURES: Minimum temperatures rose by 24°C over many parts of east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana and fell by 23°C over many parts of Tamil Nadu,Rayalaseema and adjoining south interior Karnataka and changed a little elsewhere over the county.They are below normal by 23°C over some parts of Haryana, west Rajasthan, south interior Karnataka and northeasternstates. They are above normal by 24°C over rest parts of the country outside entire south peninsular India. The lowest minimum temperature of 0.2°C has been recorded at Amritsar (Punjab) in the plains of the country. * RAINFALL (from 0830 hours IST of yesterday To 0830 hours IST of today): Rainfall has occurred at most places over Tamilnadu; at many places over Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema and at a few places over south interior Karnataka. Weather remained mainly dry over rest parts of the country. The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) recorded at 0830 hours IST of today are: Puducherry10, Kottayam9,Kanyakumari & Punalur8 each, Chennai, Coonoor & Tiruttani7 each, Periakulam & Kodaikanal6 each, Tirupattur5, Thiruvananthapuram, Nellore & Tirupathi4 each, Kavali, Kalingapatnam, K Paramathy3 each, Salem & Tiruchirapalli2 each and Madurai, Valparai, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Narsapur, Arogyavaram & Atiramapattinam1 each. * CLOUDS: Kalpana1 Cloud imagery at 0830 hours IST shows convective clouds over parts of Kerala and south east Arabian sea. Low/medium clouds are seen over parts of western Himalayan region, northeastern states, central and adjoining east and rest peninsular India. Synoptic Features based on 0830 hours IST ----------------------------------------- * The well marked low pressure area over north Kerala and neighbourhood now lies over Kerala coast and adjoining Lakshadweep area. * The western disturbance as a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies, roughly along Long.63.0°E and North of Lat. 22.0°N persists. Major Feature of Weather Forecast up to 0830 hours IST of 03rd January, 2012 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Rain/snow would occur at a few places over western Himalayan region during 48 hours and decrease thereafter. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at one or two places over Punjab, Haryana and east Rajasthan during next 48 hours. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over Uttar Pradesh, central and adjoining east India during next 48 hours and decrease thereafter. * Rise in minimum temperatures by 23°C over many parts of northwest and adjoining central India during next 2 days. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at many places over Tamilnadu, Kerala and Lakshdweep and at a few places over coastal & south interior Karnataka and at one or two places over rest peninsular India during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. Weather Warning ---------------- * Dense fog conditions (visibility reducing to 100 m or less in morning hours) would occur over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next 12 hours. * Heavy rainfall would occur at one or two places over Kerala, coastal & south interior Karnataka and south Tamilnadu during next 12 hours. Weather Outlook up to 0830 hours IST of 05th January, 2012 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Rain/snow would occur at a few place over extreme south peninsular India. * Rain/snow would occur at a few places over western Himalayan region. LOCAL WEATHER REPORT: --------------------- Departure ----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall Max From Min From (MM) State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour ----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ ------- Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad 30.2 2.0 21.4 6.0 NIL Arunachal Pradesh Passighat 25.9 3.0 13.2 0.0 NIL Assam Guwahati 27.4 3.0 9.4 -2.0 NIL Bihar Patna 25.5 1.0 10.4 1.0 NIL Chattisgarh Raipur 30.5 3.0 21.0 9.0 NIL Goa Panajim 34.3 2.0 23.0 3.0 NIL Gujarat Ahmedabad 26.0 -3.0 13.7 2.0 NIL Haryana Chandigarh 22.2 2.0 6.2 0.0 NIL Himachal Pradesh Shimla 15.4 5.0 4.2 2.0 NIL Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 11.0 6.0 -4.3 -2.0 NIL Jharkhand Jamshedpur 28.4 2.0 13.8 2.0 NIL Karnataka Bengaluru 21.4 -5.0 16.3 1.0 7.2 Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 30.5 -1.0 22.8 1.0 182.0 Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 23.8 -1.0 14.0 4.0 NIL Maharashtra Mumbai 32.5 1.0 16.0 -1.0 NIL Manipur Imphal 25.4 4.0 5.0 1.0 NIL Meghalaya Shillong 18.0 3.0 8.0 2.0 NIL Mizoram Aizawl 27.6 8.0 - - NIL Nagaland Kohima 15.2 0.0 3.5 -6.0 NIL New Delhi Palam 17.8 -3.0 7.5 1.0 NIL Orissa Bhubaneswar - - - - - Punjab Amritsar 20.6 2.0 -0.2 2.0 NIL Rajasthan Jaipur 21.0 -2.0 9.2 1.0 NIL Sikkim Gangtok 14.4 2.0 6.8 2.0 NIL Tamil Nadu Chennai 24.5 -3.0 20.6 -1.0 35.3 Tripura Agartala 29.0 3.0 10.3 0.0 NIL Uttar Pradesh Allahabad 24.2 0.0 15.4 6.0 NIL Uttarakhand Dehradun 20.8 1.0 6.6 1.0 NIL West Bengal Kolkata 29.2 3.0 17.5 3.0 NIL