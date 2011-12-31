Dec 31Following is the weather report detailed by India.
Main Weather Observations
-------------------------
Forecast for Delhi (NCR) for 1st January, 2012 : Generally cloudy sky. Light
rain/thundershowers would occur in some areas in morning hours.
* Fog : Fog/dense fog has been observed at 0830 hours IST of today over parts of
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan and fog/shallow fog at one or two places
over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The stations where visibility reduced to 50 m or
less are: Amritsar, Patiala, Hissar, Churu, Rohtak, Narnaul and Delhi.
* TEMPERATURES: Minimum temperatures rose by 24°C over many parts of east Uttar
Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana and
fell by 23°C over many parts of Tamil Nadu,Rayalaseema and adjoining south
interior Karnataka and changed a little elsewhere over the county.They are
below normal by 23°C over some parts of Haryana, west Rajasthan, south interior
Karnataka and northeasternstates. They are above normal by 24°C over rest parts
of the country outside entire south peninsular India. The lowest minimum
temperature of 0.2°C has been recorded at Amritsar (Punjab) in the plains of the
country.
* RAINFALL (from 0830 hours IST of yesterday To 0830 hours IST of today):
Rainfall has occurred at most places over Tamilnadu; at many places over Kerala,
coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema and at a few places over south interior
Karnataka. Weather remained mainly dry over rest parts of the country. The chief
amounts of rainfall (in cm) recorded at 0830 hours IST of today are:
Puducherry10, Kottayam9,Kanyakumari & Punalur8 each, Chennai, Coonoor &
Tiruttani7 each, Periakulam & Kodaikanal6 each, Tirupattur5, Thiruvananthapuram,
Nellore & Tirupathi4 each, Kavali, Kalingapatnam, K Paramathy3 each, Salem &
Tiruchirapalli2 each and Madurai, Valparai, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Narsapur,
Arogyavaram & Atiramapattinam1 each.
* CLOUDS: Kalpana1 Cloud imagery at 0830 hours IST shows convective clouds over
parts of Kerala and south east Arabian sea. Low/medium clouds are seen over
parts of western Himalayan region, northeastern states, central and adjoining
east and rest peninsular India.
Synoptic Features based on 0830 hours IST
-----------------------------------------
* The well marked low pressure area over north Kerala and neighbourhood now lies
over Kerala coast and adjoining Lakshadweep area.
* The western disturbance as a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies,
roughly along Long.63.0°E and North of Lat. 22.0°N persists.
Major Feature of Weather Forecast up to 0830 hours IST of 03rd January, 2012
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
* Rain/snow would occur at a few places over western Himalayan region during 48
hours and decrease thereafter.
* Rain/thundershowers would occur at one or two places over Punjab, Haryana and
east Rajasthan during next 48 hours.
* Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over Uttar Pradesh, central
and adjoining east India during next 48 hours and decrease thereafter.
* Rise in minimum temperatures by 23°C over many parts of northwest and
adjoining central India during next 2 days.
* Rain/thundershowers would occur at many places over Tamilnadu, Kerala and
Lakshdweep and at a few places over coastal & south interior Karnataka and at
one or two places over rest peninsular India during next 24 hours and decrease
thereafter.
Weather Warning
----------------
* Dense fog conditions (visibility reducing to 100 m or less in morning hours)
would occur over
some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next 12 hours.
* Heavy rainfall would occur at one or two places over Kerala, coastal & south
interior
Karnataka and south Tamilnadu during next 12 hours.
Weather Outlook up to 0830 hours IST of 05th January, 2012
----------------------------------------------------------
* Rain/snow would occur at a few place over extreme south peninsular India.
* Rain/snow would occur at a few places over western Himalayan region.
LOCAL WEATHER REPORT:
---------------------
Departure
----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall
Max From Min From (MM)
State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour
----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ -------
Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad 30.2 2.0 21.4 6.0 NIL
Arunachal Pradesh Passighat 25.9 3.0 13.2 0.0 NIL
Assam Guwahati 27.4 3.0 9.4 -2.0 NIL
Bihar Patna 25.5 1.0 10.4 1.0 NIL
Chattisgarh Raipur 30.5 3.0 21.0 9.0 NIL
Goa Panajim 34.3 2.0 23.0 3.0 NIL
Gujarat Ahmedabad 26.0 -3.0 13.7 2.0 NIL
Haryana Chandigarh 22.2 2.0 6.2 0.0 NIL
Himachal Pradesh Shimla 15.4 5.0 4.2 2.0 NIL
Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 11.0 6.0 -4.3 -2.0 NIL
Jharkhand Jamshedpur 28.4 2.0 13.8 2.0 NIL
Karnataka Bengaluru 21.4 -5.0 16.3 1.0 7.2
Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 30.5 -1.0 22.8 1.0 182.0
Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 23.8 -1.0 14.0 4.0 NIL
Maharashtra Mumbai 32.5 1.0 16.0 -1.0 NIL
Manipur Imphal 25.4 4.0 5.0 1.0 NIL
Meghalaya Shillong 18.0 3.0 8.0 2.0 NIL
Mizoram Aizawl 27.6 8.0 - - NIL
Nagaland Kohima 15.2 0.0 3.5 -6.0 NIL
New Delhi Palam 17.8 -3.0 7.5 1.0 NIL
Orissa Bhubaneswar - - - - -
Punjab Amritsar 20.6 2.0 -0.2 2.0 NIL
Rajasthan Jaipur 21.0 -2.0 9.2 1.0 NIL
Sikkim Gangtok 14.4 2.0 6.8 2.0 NIL
Tamil Nadu Chennai 24.5 -3.0 20.6 -1.0 35.3
Tripura Agartala 29.0 3.0 10.3 0.0 NIL
Uttar Pradesh Allahabad 24.2 0.0 15.4 6.0 NIL
Uttarakhand Dehradun 20.8 1.0 6.6 1.0 NIL
West Bengal Kolkata 29.2 3.0 17.5 3.0 NIL