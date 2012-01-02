Jan 02 - Following is the weather report detailed by India. Main Weather Observations --------------------------- * FOG: At 530 hrs IST of today fog/shallow fog has been observed in isolated pockets of Punjab, Delhi and northeast Rajasthan. The stations where visibility reported 500 or less are Delhi, Amritsar and Jaipur. * TEMPERATURES: Yesterday maximum temperatures fell by 410°C over many parts of Madhya Pradesh,east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, by 24°C over most parts of the rest country outside extreme south peninsula where they rose by 26°C. They were below normal by 26°C over most parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, central and east India, and were above normal by 24°C over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Orissa coasts and Northeastern states. They were near normal over rest parts of the country. Yesterday the highest maximum temperature of 34.8°C was recorded at Karipur air port (Kerala) in the coastal areas of the country. * RAINFALL (from 830 1730 hours IST of yesterday): Rainfall occured at many places over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, SubHimalayan west Bengal & Sikkim, east Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh; at a few places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep and at one or two places over Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, north Tamilnadu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Weather remained mainly dry over rest parts of the country. The chief amounts of rainfall (1cm and above) recorded at 1730 hours IST of yesterday were: Lucknow5, Bilaspur4,Daltonganj3,Satna, Sagar, Pendra, Ranchi, Ongle and Behraich2 each, Pachmarhi, Ambikapur, Gaya, Bareilly, Allahabad, Amini, Nellore and Gannavaram1 each. * CLOUDS: Kalpana1 Cloud imagery at 530 hours IST shows convective clouds over parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, south Andaman sea and southeast Arabian sea. Low/medium clouds are seen over parts of the western Himalayan region, northeastern states, central, east and peninsular India. Synoptic Features based on 530 hours IST ------------------------------------------ * The low pressure area over Lakshadweep area persists. The trough from this system extends upto southwest Bihar across east Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra at mean sea level. * The western disturbance as a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies has become unimportant. * A fresh western disturbance would affect western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India from 4th onwards. Major Feature of Weather Forecast up to 830 hours IST of 5th January, 2012 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Fog/dense fog conditions would develop over parts of IndoGangetic plains from tomorrow onwards. * Fall in minimum temperature by 24°C over parts of northwest and adjoining central India on 3rd and 4th January and increase around 2°C thereafter. * Rain/snow would occur at a one or two places over western Himalayan region during next 48 hours and increase thereafter. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at many places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and at a few places over extreme south peninsula and Lakshadweep. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at one or two places over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan during from 4th onwards. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over northeastern states. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at one or two places over east India during next 24 hours. Weather Warning ---------------- * Visibility may reduce to 100 M or less in dense/very dense fog over many parts of IndoGangetic plain during next 48 hours. Weather Outlook up to 830 hours IST of 7th January, 2012 ----------------------------------------------------------- * Rain/thundershowers at a few places would occur over extreme south peninsular India and northeastern states. * Further rise in minimum temperatures by 12°C over northwest, central and adjoining east India. LOCAL WEATHER REPORT: --------------------- Departure ----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall Max From Min From (MM) State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour ----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ ------- Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad 28.5 1.0 21.0 6.0 NIL Arunachal Pradesh Passighat 21.7 -1.0 15.6 4.0 NIL Assam Guwahati 22.5 0.0 15.5 5.0 7.5 Bihar Patna 18.1 -5.0 14.6 6.0 9.1 Chattisgarh Raipur 23.0 -4.0 18.7 6.0 5.5 Goa Panajim 33.4 1.0 23.1 3.0 NIL Gujarat Ahmedabad 24.9 -4.0 13.1 1.0 NIL Haryana Chandigarh 22.2 1.0 10.4 5.0 NIL Himachal Pradesh Shimla 12.9 3.0 2.9 0.0 1.8 Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 10.2 5.0 -3.6 -2.0 NIL Jharkhand Jamshedpur 27.5 1.0 16.5 5.0 8.0 Karnataka Bengaluru 28.5 2.0 18.3 3.0 NIL Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 32.5 1.0 19.8 -2.0 NIL Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 26.8 2.0 14.0 4.0 NIL Maharashtra Mumbai 27.8 -3.0 16.0 -1.0 NIL Manipur Imphal 25.0 4.0 13.0 10.0 0.1 Meghalaya Shillong 17.3 3.0 7.6 2.0 2.5 Mizoram Aizawl 26.2 6.0 - - TRACE Nagaland Kohima 15.0 0.0 3.0 -6.0 1.4 New Delhi Palam 18.2 -2.0 12.7 6.0 NIL Orissa Bhubaneswar - - - - - Punjab Amritsar 19.4 0.0 4.0 1.0 NIL Rajasthan Jaipur 18.3 -3.0 7.9 0.0 NIL Sikkim Gangtok 11.7 -1.0 6.2 2.0 14.6 Tamil Nadu Chennai 29.5 1.0 23.8 3.0 1.4 Tripura Agartala 29.1 4.0 17.2 8.0 0.3 Uttar Pradesh Allahabad 19.1 -5.0 14.9 6.0 31.4 Uttarakhand Dehradun 18.7 -1.0 8.7 3.0 NIL West Bengal Kolkata 30.8 6.0 17.5 4.0 1.8