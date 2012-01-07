Jan 07Following is the weather report detailed by India. Main Weather Observations ------------------------- * TEMPERATURES: Minimum temperatures fell by 24°C over many parts of west Rajasthan and Saurashtra & Kutch and some parts of Madhya Maharashtra, south Karnataka and Gangetic West Bengal and changed a little elsewhere over the country. They are above normal by 46°C over many parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, northwest & east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Orissa and GangeticWest Bengal and by 13°C over rest parts of the country outside some parts of west Rajasthan and southinterior Karnataka where they are below normal by 24°C. The lowest minimum temperature of 2.7°C has been recorded at Churu (Rajasthan) in plains of the country. * RAINFALL (from 0830 hrs. IST of yesterday to 0830 hours IST of today ): Rain/snow has occured at most places over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh and a few places over Uttrakhand. Rainfall has occured at many places over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Orissa and West Bengal; at a few places over east Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh and at one or two places over Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Assam and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Weather remained mainly dry over rest parts of the country. Chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) recorded at 0830 hours IST of today are: Angul5, Sambalpur & Jammu4 each, Balasore, Amritsar, Hirakud, Srinagar, Dharmasala and Manali2 each and Diamond Hurbour, Midnapore, Bagati, Bareilly, Jharsuguda, Kalpa, Karnal, Meerut, Bankura, Shimla, Dehradun, Narnaul, Una and Delhi1 each. * CLOUDS: Kalpana1 Cloud imagery at 0830 hours IST shows convective clouds over most parts of western Himalayan region and over some parts of north Orissa, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and south Bay of Bengal. Low/medium clouds are seen over many parts of the remaining country outside Rajasthan, Gujarat , Maharashtra and Karnataka. Synoptic Features based on 0830 hours IST ----------------------------------------- * The western disturbance as an upper air cyclonic circulation in middle & upper tropospheric levels over north Pakistan and neighbourhood with a trough from this extending upto Punjab persists. The induced upper air cyclonic circulation in lower levels over Punjab and neighbourhood also persists. * The upper air cyclonic circulation over Assam and neighbourhood in lower levels persists. * Under the influence of anticyclonic circulation in lower levels over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, moisture incursion is taking place over parts of east India. Major Feature of Weather Forecast up to 0830 hours IST of 10th January, 2012 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Dense fog conditions would occur over parts of IndoGangetic plains from 9th morning onwards. * Fall in minimum temperatures by 46°C over parts of northwest and adjoining central India during next 3 days. * Rain/snow would occur at most places over Jammu & Kashmir and at many places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and at one or two places over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over Chhattisgarh, east and northeast India. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at one or two places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Tamilnadu during next 24 hours and increase over Tamilnadu thereafter. * Cold day conditions would prevail over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh till tomorrow. Weather Warning --------------- * Heavy rain/snowfall would occur at a few places over Jammu & Kashmir and at one or two places over Himachal Pradesh during next 24 hours. Weather Outlook up to 0830 hours IST of 12th January, 2012 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over east, northeast and extreme south peninsular India. * Further fall in minimum temperatures by 23° C over many parts of northwest and adjoining central India may leads to development of ground frost and cold wave in some parts of northwest India. LOCAL WEATHER REPORT: --------------------- Departure ----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall Max From Min From (MM) State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour ----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ ------- Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad 34.6 7.0 18.6 4.0 NIL Arunachal Pradesh Passighat 16.9 -6.0 13.0 1.0 0.6 Assam Guwahati 24.6 2.0 10.6 1.0 NIL Bihar Patna 19.2 -4.0 13.0 4.0 NIL Chattisgarh Raipur 27.5 0.0 19.2 7.0 0.1 Goa Panajim 33.3 1.0 22.2 2.0 NIL Gujarat Ahmedabad 28.2 -1.0 13.4 1.0 NIL Haryana Chandigarh 17.8 -2.0 11.4 6.0 0.3 Himachal Pradesh Shimla 9.6 -1.0 -0.7 -3.0 7.8 Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 5.5 0.0 -1.0 1.0 21.0 Jharkhand Jamshedpur 24.4 -2.0 16.9 5.0 1.2 Karnataka Bengaluru 30.6 4.0 16.9 2.0 NIL Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 34.3 2.0 22.4 0.0 NIL Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 26.8 2.0 11.8 2.0 NIL Maharashtra Mumbai 31.0 0.0 15.0 -1.0 NIL Manipur Imphal 22.7 1.0 6.7 3.0 NIL Meghalaya Shillong 13.7 -1.0 3.8 -2.0 NIL Mizoram Aizawl 20.9 1.0 - - NIL Nagaland Kohima 13.0 -2.0 2.9 -5.0 NIL New Delhi Palam 17.3 -3.0 12.7 6.0 6.8 Orissa Bhubaneswar - - - - - Punjab Amritsar 13.0 -6.0 6.8 4.0 26.1 Rajasthan Jaipur 20.9 -2.0 11.8 4.0 NIL Sikkim Gangtok 10.2 -3.0 3.8 -1.0 NIL Tamil Nadu Chennai 30.7 2.0 22.1 1.0 NIL Tripura Agartala 24.4 -1.0 13.9 4.0 NIL Uttar Pradesh Allahabad 21.6 -1.0 13.9 5.0 7.0 Uttarakhand Dehradun 17.6 -2.0 8.7 3.0 12.7 West Bengal Kolkata 24.1 -2.0 18.7 5.0 4.9