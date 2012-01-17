Following is the weather report detailed by India. Main Weather Observations ------------------------- * TEMPERATURES: Minimum temperatures fell by 27°C over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthanand west Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Gujarat and Karnataka; rose by 23°C over many parts of Maharashtra and central, east & northeast India and changed little elsewhere. They are above normal by 24°C over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat and some parts of northeastern states; below normal by 24°C over some parts of Peninsular & east India and near normal over rest parts of the country. The lowest minimum temperature of 2.6°C has been recorded at Nal (Rajasthan) in plains of the country. * RAINFALL (From 0830 hours IST of yesterday to 0830 hours IST of today): Rain/snowfall occurred at most places over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh and many places over Uttrakhand. Rainfalloccurred at many places over Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, at a few places over Haryana and Delhi and at one or two places northwest Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Orissa, Sikkim, northeastern states, Kerala and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Weather remained mainly dry over rest parts of the country. The chief amounts of precipitation (in cm) recorded at 0830 hours IST of today are: Quazigund6,Dharamsala and Noncowry5 each, Pahalgam4,Banihal, Batote, Kokernag, Baderwah and Una3each and Katra and Jammu2 each. * CLOUDS: Kalpana1 Cloud imagery at 1430 hours IST shows convective clouds over parts of southeastBay of Bengal . Low/medium clouds are seen over parts of western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, SubHimalayan West Bengal, extreme south peninsular India and northeastern states. Synoptic Features based on 1430 hours IST ----------------------------------------- * The western disturbance over Jammu & Kashmir and neighbourhood as an upper air system is moving away eastwards. * The induced upper air cyclonic circulation over Haryana and adjoining northwest Uttar Pradesh in lower levels persists. * The upper air cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood extending upto midtropospheric levels persists. Major Feature of Weather Forecast up to 0830 hours IST of 20th January, 2012 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Fog/dense fog would occur over some parts of northwest and adjoining central and east India during next 48 hours. * Rain/snow would occur at a few places over western Himalayan region during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at one or two places over northeastern states during next 24 hours and increase thereafter. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at one or two places over east India, Tamilnadu, Kerala and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. * Weather would be mainly dry over remaining parts of the country. * Minimum temperatures would fall by 25° C over parts of northwest and adjoining central & east India, leading to cold wave condition over some parts of above regions during next 23 days. * Maximum temperatures would rise by 25°C over many parts of northwest and adjoining central India during next 23 days. Weather Warning --------------- * Visibility in dense fog would reduce to 100 m or below over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 48 hours. Weather Outlook up to 0830 hours IST of 22st January, 2012 ----------------------------------------------------------- * Rain/thundershowers would occur at one or two places over northeastern states. * Weather would be mainly dry over most parts of the rest country. LOCAL WEATHER REPORT: --------------------- Departure ----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall Max From Min From (MM) State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour ----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ ------- Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad 31.6 3.0 11.0 -5.0 NIL Arunachal Pradesh Passighat 23.6 2.0 11.0 -1.0 NIL Assam Guwahati 23.6 1.0 12.2 2.0 NIL Bihar Patna 22.2 0.0 10.0 2.0 0.5 Chattisgarh Raipur 27.5 0.0 13.0 0.0 NIL Goa Panajim 32.8 2.0 16.9 -2.0 NIL Gujarat Ahmedabad 28.8 0.0 14.9 3.0 NIL Haryana Chandigarh 17.0 -4.0 11.7 6.0 1.3 Himachal Pradesh Shimla 7.0 -2.0 0.2 -2.0 3.4 Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 1.5 -4.0 -1.2 1.0 4.6 Jharkhand Jamshedpur 28.5 2.0 10.1 -2.0 NIL Karnataka Bengaluru 30.2 3.0 13.2 -3.0 NIL Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 31.5 1.0 19.2 -3.0 NIL Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 27.9 3.0 12.8 3.0 NIL Maharashtra Mumbai 28.9 -2.0 15.4 -1.0 NIL Manipur Imphal 22.5 2.0 4.6 1.0 NIL Meghalaya Shillong 12.7 -1.0 4.4 1.0 NIL Mizoram Aizawl 21.1 1.0 - - NIL Nagaland Kohima 14.4 -1.0 3.0 -5.0 NIL New Delhi Palam 20.1 0.0 8.8 2.0 NIL Orissa Bhubaneswar - - - - - Punjab Amritsar 13.0 -6.0 9.2 6.0 1.9 Rajasthan Jaipur 18.5 -1.0 6.0 -2.0 NIL Sikkim Gangtok 7.4 -4.0 3.9 0.0 1.1 Tamil Nadu Chennai 28.2 -1.0 17.7 -3.0 NIL Tripura Agartala 26.1 1.0 8.7 -1.0 NIL Uttar Pradesh Allahabad 24.3 1.0 13.4 5.0 0.9 Uttarakhand Dehradun 18.7 -1.0 6.6 1.0 0.7 West Bengal Kolkata 27.5 1.0 13.9 0.0 NIL