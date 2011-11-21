Nov 21 - Following is the weather report detailed by India.

Main Weather Observations -------------------------- * FOG: Fog/dense fog has been observed over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and isolated pockets of Jharkhand and northeastern states. * Visibility reduced to 50m or less in dense fog over some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. * RAINFALL (from 830 to 1730 hours IST of yesterday): Rainfall occurred at one or two places over Tamilnadu Kerala and Lakshadweep. Weather remained mainly dry over rest parts of the country. The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) recorded at 1730 hours IST of yesterday was: Minicoy1. * TEMPERATURES: Minimum temperatures fell by 23°C over isolated pockets of Haryana,Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan and changed a little elsewhere. They were above normal by 25°C over many parts of northwest and adjoining west, central & east India and Andaman & Nicobar Islands and below normal by 23°C over many parts of northeastern states, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamilnadu and some parts of north Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa,Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka. They were near normal over rest parts of the country. The lowest minimum temperature of 9.5°C was recorded at Mandla (Madhya Pradesh). * CLOUDS: Kalpana1 cloud imagery at 530 hours IST shows convective clouds over parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea, Comorin area and eastcentral & south Arabian Sea. Low/medium clouds are seen over parts of western Himalayan region and south Peninsular India. Synoptic Features based on 530 hours IST ------------------------------------------ * The eastwest trough in easterly extends from Tripura to Punjab in lower levels persists. * The easterly wave would affect extreme south Peninsular India during next 24 hours. Major Feature of Weather Forecast Up to 830 hours IST of 24th November, 2011 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and at one or two places over Kerala, Tamilnadu and Lakshadweep. * Fog/dense fog would occur over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and isolated pockets of Jharkhand and northeastern states. Visibility may reduce below 50 m over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh between 530 and 830 hours IST and over east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar between 0230 and 830 hours IST. * Mainly dry weather would prevail over remaining parts of the country. * No significant change would occur in maximum and minimum temperatures over northwest and adjoining central & east India. Weather Warning --------------- * Nil. Weather Outlook up to 830 hours IST of 26th November, 2011 ------------------------------------------------------------ * A fresh easterly wave would approach south Peninsular India from 24th onwards. * Weather would be mainly dry over remaining parts of the country. * Fall in minimum temperatures by 12°C over northwest and adjoining central India.

LOCAL WEATHER REPORT:

---------------------

Departure

----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall

Max From Min From (MM) State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour ----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ ------- Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad abad -- -- -- TRACE Arunachal Pradesh Passighat 34.9 4.0 25.2 1.0 0.0 Assam Guwahati 35.6 4.0 24.7 -1.0 0.0 Bihar Patna 34.6 3.0 27.6 2.0 0.0 Chattisgarh Raipur -- -- -- -- TRACE Goa Goa -- -- -- -- TRACE Gujarat Ahmedabad 32.4 0.0 23.5 -1.0 0.8 Haryana Chandigarh 31.6 -1.0 22.7 2.0 0.0 Himachal Pradesh Shimla 24.4 4.3 13.2 0.7 0.0 Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 27.0 0.0 11.1 -1.0 0.0 Jharkhand Jamshedpur 31.0 -1.0 25.4 0.0 Trace Karnataka Bengaluru 28.6 1.0 20.3 1.0 trace Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 30.8 1.0 24.2 1.0 1.7 Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 27.8 -1.0 22.6 0.0 3.1 Maharashtra Mumbai 31.7 2.0 26.2 2.0 0.0 Manipur Imphal -- -- -- -- TRACE Meghalaya Shillong 25.0 1.0 17.2 -1.0 3.4 Mizoram Aizawl 27.7 3.0 ---- ---- ---- Nagaland Kohima 27.5 3.0 15.8 -3.0 0.0 New Delhi Palam 20.8 -7.0 14.9 4.0 1.2 Orissa Bhubaneswar 33.6 2.0 26.1 1.0 0.0 Punjab Amritsar 33.2 -2.0 23.2 1.0 0.0 Rajasthan Jaipur -- -- -- -- TRACE Sikkim Gangtok 22.3 -0.3 16.8 1.8 0.5 Tamil Nadu Chennai 32.7 -1.0 25.6 1.0 0.0 Tripura Agartala 34.2 2.2 27.0 2.6 TRACE Uttar Pradesh Lucknow 32.5 0.0 25.2 0.0 0.0 Uttarakhand Dehradun 30.2 0.0 20.6 1.0 0.0 West Bengal Kolkata 31.7 0.0 26.2 0.0 0.9 N.A. Not Available