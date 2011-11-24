Nov 22 - Following is the weather report detailed by India.

Main Weather Observations -------------------------- FOG: * At 530 hours IST of today, fog / shallow fog has been observed over isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, northwest Madhya Pradesh, Punjab Haryana, Delhi and north Rajasthan. * The stations where visibility reduced to 200 m or less in fog are: Amritsar, Agra and Gwalior. * RAINFALL (from 830 hours IST to 1730 hours IST of yesterday): Rainfall occurred at many places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and at one or two places over Tamilnadu.Weather remained mainly dry over rest parts of the country. The chief amounts of rainfall (1 cm or more ) recorded at 1730 hours IST of yesterday was: Car Nicobar2. * TEMPERATURES: Yesterday minimum temperatures fell by 12°C over some parts of northwest and adjoining west, central and east India during past 24 hours. They were above normal by 35°C over many parts of northwest, west, central and east India. They were near normal over remaining parts of the country. Yesterday lowest minimum temperature of 8.0°C was recorded at Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) in plains of the country. * CLOUDS: Kalpana1 cloud imagery at 530 hours IST shows convective clouds over parts of west Jammu & Kashmir, Tamilnadu, South Kerala, south Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea and south Arabian Sea. Low/medium clouds are seen over parts of western Himalayan region Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh and rest south Peninsular India. Synoptic Features based on 530 hours IST ----------------------------------------- * Easterly/northeasterly winds are prevailing over Gangetic plains in lower levels. * The easterly wave would affect south Peninsular India mainly from today onward during next 3 4 days. * A fresh western disturbance would approach western Himalayan region from 26th onwards. Major Feature of Weather Forecast Up to 830 hours IST of 27th November, 2011 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ * Fog/shallow fog would occur over isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh and Bihar during morning/early morning hours of tomorrow and abate thereafter. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at many places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over Kerala, south interior Karnataka,south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Lakshadweep from today and increase thereafter. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at many places over Tamilnadu during next 24 hours and increase thereafter. * Mainly dry weather would prevail over remaining parts of the country. * No significant change in minimum temperatures over northwest, central and east India during next 48 hours. Weather Warning ---------------- * Visibility may reduce below 200 m over isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi,Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours. * Heavy rainfall would occur at one or two places over Tamilnadu during next 48 hours. Weather Outlook up to 830 hours IST of 29th November, 2011 ------------------------------------------------------------ * The easterly wave would continue to affect south Peninsular India with rainfall activity at many places. * Weather would be mainly dry over remaining parts of the country.

