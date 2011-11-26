Nov 26Following is the weather report detailed by India. Main Weather Observations ------------------------- RAINFALL (from 0830 hours IST of yesterday to 0830 hours IST of today):

* Northeast monsoon is vigorous over Tamilnadu and Kerala. * Rainfall has occurred at most places over Tamilnadu and Kerala, at many places over Rayalaseema,Lakshadweep and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, at a few places over South Interior Karnataka and at one or two places over North Interior Karnataka and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The chief amounts of rainfall (4 cm or more ) recorded at 0830 hours IST of today are: Kodaikanal11, Tirupathi9,Thanjavur, Puducherry andTiruchchirapalli8each, Atiramapattinam, Vedaranniyam and Karaikal7each, Nagappattinam6,Nungambakkam (Chennai),Tuticorin, Udhagamandalam, Cuddalore and Kanyakumari5 each, Salem,Palayankottai,harmapuri, Perikulam, Paramathy and Cannur4each. * TEMPERATURES: Minimum temperatures fell by 12°C over some parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab,Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, rose by 23°C over some parts of Peninsular India and changed alittle elsewhere. They are below normal by 23°C over some parts of Orissa & northeastern states and above normal by 24° C over many parts of northwest and adjoining west, central & east and peninsular India and are near normal over rest parts of the country. The lowest minimum temperature of 8.9°C was recorded atRohtak (Haryana) in plains of the country. * CLOUDS: Kalpana1 cloud imagery at 0830 hours IST shows convective clouds over parts of Kerala, Tamilnadu, Rayalaseema, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior Karnataka, south Bay of Bengal, Comorin area and south & eastcentral Arabian Sea. Low/medium clouds are seen over parts of western Himalayan region, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Orissa, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and rest south Peninsular India.

Synoptic Features based on 0830 hours IST ----------------------------------------- * The well marked low pressure area over Comorin and neighbourhood area has concentrated into a depression and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 26th November 2011 near latitude 7.5°N and longitude 76.5°E, about 120 km southsouthwest of Thiruvananathapuram (Kerala), 400 km eastsoutheast of Minicoy ( Lakshadweep Island), and 400 km westnorthwest of Colombo (Sri Lanka). The system is likely to move in westnorthwestwards across Lakshadweep area and may intensify into a deep depression during next 48 hours. * The western disturbance over north Pakistan and neighbourhood persists as an upper air system.

Major Feature of Weather Forecast Up to 0830 hours IST of 29th November, 2011 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ * Rain/thundershowers would occur at most places over Tamilnadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep during next 48 hours and decrease thereafter. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at many places over south interior Karnataka, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during next 48 hours and decrease thereafter. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at one or two places over north interior Karnataka from today and over Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa from tomorrow onwards. * Rainfall/snowfall would occur at one or two places over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh during next 24 hours and mainly dry thereafter. * Mainly dry weather would prevail over remaining parts of the country. * Minimum temperature may fall by about 2°C during next 48 hours. Weather Warning --------------- * Heavy to very heavy rainfall would occur at a few places over Tamilnadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Lakshadweep during next 48 hours. * Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off south Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Kerala, south Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep area during next 48 hours.

Weather Outlook up to 0830 hours IST of 01st December, 2011 ----------------------------------------------------------- * Rainfall would occur at a few places over south peninsular India and Andaman & Nicobar Islands and at isolated places over Konkan & Goa. * Weather would be mainly dry over remaining parts of the country.

LOCAL WEATHER REPORT:

Departure

----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall

Max From Min From (MM) State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour ----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ ------- Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad 30.8 2.0 21.7 6.0 NIL Arunachal Pradesh Passighat 29.4 2.0 15.9 0.0 NIL Assam Guwahati 29.3 2.0 13.2 -3.0 NIL Bihar Patna 30.2 1.0 14.3 -1.0 NIL Chattisgarh Raipur 30.3 1.0 17.4 2.0 NIL Goa Panajim 35.3 3.0 23.6 2.0 NIL Gujarat Ahmedabad 31.0 -1.0 18.3 3.0 NIL Haryana Chandigarh 26.8 1.0 10.8 2.0 NIL Himachal Pradesh Shimla 19.6 6.0 8.2 3.0 NIL Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 15.0 2.0 -0.2 0.0 NIL Jharkhand Jamshedpur 29.5 1.0 13.6 0.0 NIL Karnataka Bengaluru 24.0 -3.0 19.3 2.0 6.0 Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 29.6 0.0 23.4 0.0 14.7 Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 27.6 0.0 15.4 2.0 NIL Maharashtra Mumbai 34.3 1.0 22.2 3.0 NIL Manipur Imphal 27.5 2.0 7.5 -3.0 NIL Meghalaya Shillong 22.4 4.0 11.6 3.0 NIL Mizoram Aizawl 30.5 9.0 - - NIL Nagaland Kohima 21.8 4.0 7.7 -4.0 NIL New Delhi Palam 28.4 1.0 13.5 1.0 NIL Orissa Bhubaneswar - - - - - Punjab Amritsar 25.6 1.0 9.8 3.0 NIL Rajasthan Jaipur 27.0 -1.0 13.2 1.0 NIL Sikkim Gangtok 17.8 0.0 9.4 1.0 NIL Tamil Nadu Chennai 26.9 -2.0 22.3 -1.0 47.9 Tripura Agartala 31.2 2.0 16.0 1.0 NIL Uttar Pradesh Allahabad 29.3 -1.0 15.6 3.0 NIL Uttarakhand Dehradun 26.1 2.0 9.3 0.0 NIL West Bengal Kolkata 31.2 1.0 17.4 -1.0 NIL