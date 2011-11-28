Nov 26 - Following is the weather report detailed by India.

Main Weather Observations -------------------------- RAINFALL (from 830 hours ISTto 1730 hours IST of yesterday): *Rainfall occurred at many places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal Tamilnadu; at a few places over Lakshadweep and Kerala and at one or two places over interior Tamilnadu, Rayalaseema,coastal & south interior Karnataka and Andaman & Nicobar. Weather remained mainly dry over rest parts of the country. The chief amounts of rainfall (1 cm or more ) recorded at 1730 hours IST of yesterday were:Nellore9,Kavali5,Thiruvananthapuram3 and Bapatla, Ongole, Karaikal and Pamban1 each. *TEMPERATURES: Yesterday minimum temperatures rose by 25°C over many parts of Maharashtra and changed a little elsewhere. They were above normal by 25°C over many parts of the country outside Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, northeastern states, south Kerala, south Tamilnadu and Lakshadweep where they were near normal. Yesterday the lowest minimum temperature of 8.0°C was recorded at Najibabad (Uttar Pradesh) in plains of the country. *CLOUDS: Kalpana1 cloud imagery at 530 hours IST shows convective clouds over parts of north Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, north Madhya Maharashtra, Rayalaseema, south Bay of Bengal, Comorin area and east Arabian Sea. Low/medium clouds are seen over parts of rest western Himalayan region, Gujarat, south Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and rest peninsular India. Synoptic Features based on 530 hours IST ------------------------------------------ *The depression over Lakshadweep area continued to moved northwestwards, intensified into a deep depression and lay centred at 530 hrs IST of today, the 28th November 2011 over near latitude 13.5°N and longitude 70.0°E, about 400 km northwest of Amini Divi (Lakshadweep Island) and 700 km southwest of Mumbai and 550 km west of Manglore (Karnataka). The system is likely to intensify slowly into a cyclonic storm and move northwestwards during next 24 hours and then it is likely to move westnorthwestwards towards Oman coast. *The western disturbance over Jammu & Kashmir and neighbourhood as an upper air system persists. Major Feature of Weather Forecast up to 830 hours IST of 1st December, 2011 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ *Rain/thundershowers would occur at many places over Lakshadweep during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. *Rain/thundershowers would occur at many places over Tamilnadu, Kerala and south Karnataka, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. *Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over north interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa and Gujarat state during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. *Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands. *Rainfall/snowfall could occur at one or two places over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh during next 24 hours and mainly dry weather thereafter. *Mainly dry weather would prevail over remaining parts of the country. *No significant change in minimum temperature over northwest and central India during next 24 hours and fall by 23°C thereafter. Weather Warning --------------- *Heavy rainfall would occur at one or two places over Lakshadweep during next 24 hours. *Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off Maharashtra,Gujarat,Karnataka coasts and Lakshadweep area during next 24 hours. Weather Outlook up to 830 hours IST of 3rd December, 2011 ------------------------------------------------------------ *Rainfall would occur at a few places over south peninsular India, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. *Weather would be mainly dry over remaining parts of the country.

