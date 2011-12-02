Dec 02 - Following is the weather report detailed by India. Main Weather Observations -------------------------- * RAINFALL (from 830 to 1730 hours IST of yesterday): Rainfall occurred at a few places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and at one or two places over Tamilnadu and Kerala.Weather remained mainly dry over rest parts of the country. The chief amounts of rainfall (1 cm or more) recorded at 1730 hours IST of yesterday were: Pamban3 and Car Nicobar2. * TEMPERATURES: Maximum temperatures on 1st December rose by 23°C over some parts of northeastern states and isolated pockets of northwest Rajasthan and Kutch; fell by 25°C over many parts of Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh and by about 2°C over many parts of Uttarakhand and east Punjab and change little elsewhere. They were above normal by 23°C over some parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, east Uttar Pradesh and northeast Madhya Pradesh and isolated pockets of Bihar; below normal by 25°C over many parts of northeastern states and Gujarat and by 23°C over some parts of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal and near normal over rest parts of north India. The highest maximum temperature of 35.3°C was recoded at Rajkot (Gujarat) in the country outside coastal areas. * CLOUDS: Kalpana1 cloud imagery at 530 hours IST shows convective clouds over parts of Kerala, Tamilnadu, south Bay of Bengal and southeast Arabian Sea. Low/medium clouds are seen over western Himalayan region, Arunachal and south Andhra Pradesh. Synoptic Features based on 530 hours IST ----------------------------------------- * The easterly wave would affect south peninsular India during next 12 days. * The feeble western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu & Kashmir as an upper air system persists. Major Feature of Weather Forecast up to 830 hours IST of 5th December, 2011 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ * Rain/snowfall would occur at one or two places over Jammu & Kashmir. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at many places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at a few places over Tamilnadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep during next 24 hours and at one or two places thereafter. * Mainly dry weather would prevail over remaining parts of the country. * Shallow fog may occur in morning / early morning hours over isolated pockets of IndoGangetic Plains during next 12 days. * No significant change in minimum temperatures over IndoGangetic plains and adjoining central India during next 23 days. Weather Warning --------------- Nil Weather Outlook up to 830 hours IST of 7th December, 2011 ----------------------------------------------------------- * A fresh feeble western disturbance would affect western Himalayan region. * Weather would be mainly dry over plains of northwest India, central and adjoining east India. LOCAL WEATHER REPORT: --------------------- Departure ----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall Max From Min From (MM) State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour ----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ ------- Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Arunachal Pradesh Passighat n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Assam Guwahati n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Bihar Patna n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Chattisgarh Raipur n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Goa Goa n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Gujarat Ahmedabad n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Haryana Chandigarh n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Himachal Pradesh Shimla n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Jharkhand Jamshedpur n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Karnataka Bengaluru n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Kerala Thiruvananthapuram n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Madhya Pradesh Bhopal n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Maharashtra Mumbai n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Manipur Imphal n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Meghalaya Shillong n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Mizoram Aizawl n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Nagaland Kohima n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. New Delhi Palam n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Orissa Bhubaneswar n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Punjab Amritsar n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Rajasthan Jaipur n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Sikkim Gangtok n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Tamil Nadu Chennai n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Tripura Agartala n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Uttar Pradesh Lucknow n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Uttarakhand Dehradun n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. West Bengal Kolkata n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. N.A. Not Available