Following is the weather report detailed by India.
Main Weather Observations
-------------------------
* FOG: Fog/shallow fog has been observed at 0830 hours IST over some parts of
Punjab, Haryana,Utter Pradesh, sub Himalayan West Bengal and Assam. Ludhiana,
Rohtak, Coochbehar, Fursatgang, Half long and Jorhat has reported visibility of
500 M or less.
* TEMPERATURES: Minimum temperatures fell by 34°C over some parts of east Madhya
Pradesh,Chattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, rose by 23°C over some parts of Delhi,
East utter Pradesh, Gujarat, andKarnataka and changed little elsewhere. They are
below normal by 34°C over parts of Jammu & Kashmir,Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana,
Utter Pradesh, some pockets of north eastern states and Maharashtra. above
normal by 34°C at a few places over Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh and interior
Karnataka and normal overrest parts of the country. The lowest minimum
temperature of 1.9°C has been recorded at Churu(Rajasthan) in the plains of the
country.
* RAINFALL: (From 0830 hours IST to 0830 hours IST of today): Rainfall occured
at one or two places over Orissa, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh. Vidarbha,
Andhra Pradesh and Tamilnadu Weather was mainly dry over rest parts of the
country. The Chief amounts of rainfall in (cm) recorded at 0830 hours IST of
today are: G.Udaigiri3, Phulbani2,Akola, Machilipatnam and Hirakud1each.
* CLOUDS: Kalpana1 Cloud imagery at 0830 hours IST of today shows isolated
convective clouds over north Pakistan, southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.
Low/medium clouds are seen over parts of northeastern states, East Madhya
Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chattisgarh, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka,
Tamilnadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep.
Synoptic Features based on 0830 hours IST
-----------------------------------------
* The upper air cyclonic circulation in lower levels over west Madhya Pradesh
and neighbourhood persists.
* The other upper air cyclonic circulation over west Assam and neighborhood in
lower levels also persists.
* A fresh western disturbance as a feeble upper air system would affect western
Himalayan region during next 24 hours.
Major Feature of Weather Forecast up to 0830 hours IST of 2nd February, 2012
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
* Rain/snow would occur at a few places over Jammu & Kashmir and at one or two
places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand.
* Rain/thundershowers would occur at one or two places over east Madhya Pradesh,
Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Orissa, north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Andaman &
Nicobar Islands. Rainfall activity would increase over Andaman & Nicobar Islands
after next 48 hours.
* Fog/shallow fog would occur mainly in morning hours over isolated pockets of
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and northeast India during next 12 days.
* Weather would be mainly dry over remaining parts of the country.
Weather Warning
---------------
No weather warning.
Weather Outlook up to 0830 hours IST of 04th February, 2012
-----------------------------------------------------------
* A fresh western disturbance would affect western Himalayan region from 3rd
February onwards.
* Rain/thundershowers would occur at many places over Andaman & Nicobar
Islands and at one or two places over central and east India.
* Weather would be mainly dry over rest parts of the country.
LOCAL WEATHER REPORT:
---------------------
Departure
----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall
Max From Min From (MM)
State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour
----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ -------
Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad 30.2 0.0 17.6 1.0 NIL
Arunachal Pradesh Passighat 24.2 1.0 12.4 -1.0 NIL
Assam Guwahati 24.2 -1.0 8.2 -3.0 NIL
Bihar Patna 24.1 0.0 9.0 -2.0 NIL
Chattisgarh Raipur 22.8 -6.0 16.0 2.0 TRACE
Goa Panajim 29.8 -1.0 17.0 -2.0 NIL
Gujarat Ahmedabad 25.6 -3.0 13.4 0.0 NIL
Haryana Chandigarh 20.3 0.0 5.0 -1.0 NIL
Himachal Pradesh Shimla 12.5 5.0 2.6 2.0 NIL
Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 9.4 4.0 -5.0 -3.0 NIL
Jharkhand Jamshedpur 25.1 -3.0 12.3 -1.0 NIL
Karnataka Bengaluru 27.6 -1.0 16.5 2.0 NIL
Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 32.7 1.0 21.8 0.0 NIL
Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 22.5 -3.0 10.5 0.0 NIL
Maharashtra Mumbai 26.8 -4.0 13.5 -3.0 NIL
Manipur Imphal 24.6 2.0 3.2 -2.0 NIL
Meghalaya Shillong 15.3 0.0 5.0 -1.0 NIL
Mizoram Aizawl 22.7 3.0 - - NIL
Nagaland Kohima 14.5 0.0 4.4 -5.0 NIL
New Delhi Palam 21.0 -1.0 6.6 -1.0 NIL
Orissa Bhubaneswar - - - - -
Punjab Amritsar 20.1 1.0 2.0 -3.0 NIL
Rajasthan Jaipur 23.4 0.0 9.2 1.0 NIL
Sikkim Gangtok 12.7 0.0 4.0 -1.0 NIL
Tamil Nadu Chennai 30.0 1.0 23.2 2.0 NIL
Tripura Agartala 25.9 -1.0 9.1 -2.0 NIL
Uttar Pradesh Allahabad 22.5 -1.0 10.0 1.0 NIL
Uttarakhand Dehradun 22.3 2.0 4.6 -2.0 NIL
West Bengal Kolkata 23.5 -4.0 13.6 -1.0 NIL