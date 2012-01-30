Following is the weather report detailed by India. Main Weather Observations ------------------------- * FOG: Fog/shallow fog has been observed at 0830 hours IST over some parts of Punjab, Haryana,Utter Pradesh, sub Himalayan West Bengal and Assam. Ludhiana, Rohtak, Coochbehar, Fursatgang, Half long and Jorhat has reported visibility of 500 M or less. * TEMPERATURES: Minimum temperatures fell by 34°C over some parts of east Madhya Pradesh,Chattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, rose by 23°C over some parts of Delhi, East utter Pradesh, Gujarat, andKarnataka and changed little elsewhere. They are below normal by 34°C over parts of Jammu & Kashmir,Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Utter Pradesh, some pockets of north eastern states and Maharashtra. above normal by 34°C at a few places over Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh and interior Karnataka and normal overrest parts of the country. The lowest minimum temperature of 1.9°C has been recorded at Churu(Rajasthan) in the plains of the country. * RAINFALL: (From 0830 hours IST to 0830 hours IST of today): Rainfall occured at one or two places over Orissa, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh. Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamilnadu Weather was mainly dry over rest parts of the country. The Chief amounts of rainfall in (cm) recorded at 0830 hours IST of today are: G.Udaigiri3, Phulbani2,Akola, Machilipatnam and Hirakud1each. * CLOUDS: Kalpana1 Cloud imagery at 0830 hours IST of today shows isolated convective clouds over north Pakistan, southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea. Low/medium clouds are seen over parts of northeastern states, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chattisgarh, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep. Synoptic Features based on 0830 hours IST ----------------------------------------- * The upper air cyclonic circulation in lower levels over west Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood persists. * The other upper air cyclonic circulation over west Assam and neighborhood in lower levels also persists. * A fresh western disturbance as a feeble upper air system would affect western Himalayan region during next 24 hours. Major Feature of Weather Forecast up to 0830 hours IST of 2nd February, 2012 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Rain/snow would occur at a few places over Jammu & Kashmir and at one or two places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at one or two places over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Orissa, north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Rainfall activity would increase over Andaman & Nicobar Islands after next 48 hours. * Fog/shallow fog would occur mainly in morning hours over isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and northeast India during next 12 days. * Weather would be mainly dry over remaining parts of the country. Weather Warning --------------- No weather warning. Weather Outlook up to 0830 hours IST of 04th February, 2012 ----------------------------------------------------------- * A fresh western disturbance would affect western Himalayan region from 3rd February onwards. * Rain/thundershowers would occur at many places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and at one or two places over central and east India. * Weather would be mainly dry over rest parts of the country. LOCAL WEATHER REPORT: --------------------- Departure ----------Deg Celcius------- Rainfall Max From Min From (MM) State Location Temp Normal Temp Normal 24 Hour ----- ------- ---- ------ ---- ------ ------- Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad 30.2 0.0 17.6 1.0 NIL Arunachal Pradesh Passighat 24.2 1.0 12.4 -1.0 NIL Assam Guwahati 24.2 -1.0 8.2 -3.0 NIL Bihar Patna 24.1 0.0 9.0 -2.0 NIL Chattisgarh Raipur 22.8 -6.0 16.0 2.0 TRACE Goa Panajim 29.8 -1.0 17.0 -2.0 NIL Gujarat Ahmedabad 25.6 -3.0 13.4 0.0 NIL Haryana Chandigarh 20.3 0.0 5.0 -1.0 NIL Himachal Pradesh Shimla 12.5 5.0 2.6 2.0 NIL Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 9.4 4.0 -5.0 -3.0 NIL Jharkhand Jamshedpur 25.1 -3.0 12.3 -1.0 NIL Karnataka Bengaluru 27.6 -1.0 16.5 2.0 NIL Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 32.7 1.0 21.8 0.0 NIL Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 22.5 -3.0 10.5 0.0 NIL Maharashtra Mumbai 26.8 -4.0 13.5 -3.0 NIL Manipur Imphal 24.6 2.0 3.2 -2.0 NIL Meghalaya Shillong 15.3 0.0 5.0 -1.0 NIL Mizoram Aizawl 22.7 3.0 - - NIL Nagaland Kohima 14.5 0.0 4.4 -5.0 NIL New Delhi Palam 21.0 -1.0 6.6 -1.0 NIL Orissa Bhubaneswar - - - - - Punjab Amritsar 20.1 1.0 2.0 -3.0 NIL Rajasthan Jaipur 23.4 0.0 9.2 1.0 NIL Sikkim Gangtok 12.7 0.0 4.0 -1.0 NIL Tamil Nadu Chennai 30.0 1.0 23.2 2.0 NIL Tripura Agartala 25.9 -1.0 9.1 -2.0 NIL Uttar Pradesh Allahabad 22.5 -1.0 10.0 1.0 NIL Uttarakhand Dehradun 22.3 2.0 4.6 -2.0 NIL West Bengal Kolkata 23.5 -4.0 13.6 -1.0 NIL