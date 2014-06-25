NEW DELHI, June 25 Several Indian government websites were down for at least two hours on Wednesday evening, with the new administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying technical hiccups were to blame and no hacking had taken place.

Modi, a Hindu nationalist who took office last month, has promised to make e-governance one of the hallmarks of his tenure.

The websites of several ministries, including finance, home affairs, external affairs and health, went down at approximately 1430 GMT, according to reports on Twitter by people trying to access the sites.

As of 1645 GMT, some of the websites, include the finance ministry's, were up and running again.

"No cyber attack or hacking of Govt websites. Some sites were down due to malfunctioning of equipment. Services being restored soon," Neelam Kapur, a government spokesperson, said in a tweet.

When links for the websites were clicked on, a message saying "ERROR. The requested URL could not be retrieved" appeared on screens.

India's ministry of information technology was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Shyamantha Asokan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)