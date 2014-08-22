A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The Nifty could trade range-bound after climbing to record highs four times in the week ended Aug. 22.

The expiry of monthly derivatives contracts on Thursday expected to raise caution.

India also due to announce April-June current account deficit data sometime in the next week and GDP data on Friday.

Global factors will also be key with U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen due to give a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later in the day.

KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH

Tentative: April-June Balance of Payments and Current Account data

Fri: Market closed for local holiday

April-June GDP (1730 India time)

(Reporting by Indulal P)