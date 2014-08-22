The Nifty could trade range-bound after climbing to record highs four times in the week ended Aug. 22.
The expiry of monthly derivatives contracts on Thursday expected to raise caution.
India also due to announce April-June current account deficit data sometime in the next week and GDP data on Friday.
Global factors will also be key with U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen due to give a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later in the day.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Tentative: April-June Balance of Payments and Current Account data
Fri: Market closed for local holiday
April-June GDP (1730 India time)
(Reporting by Indulal P)