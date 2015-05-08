** Monthly U.S. non-farm payroll jobs data and its implications for when the Federal Reserve raises interest rates would decide initial trend of Indian stocks for coming week
** India's inflation data for April key thereafter
** Updates on India's new panel to sort out retrospective tax issue would be on radar as well
** Indian shares are likely to continue bounce from near 6-1/2 month closing lows
** Nifty expected to trade between 8,000 and 8,400 in coming week
** Pharmaceutical stocks on watch ahead of key earnings including Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and Lupin
** Benchmark government bond may trade in 7.90 to 8.10 percent range
** Rupee to trade in 63.40-64.45 range
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Monday: Bank of Baroda earnings; April trade data (tentative)
Tuesday: Dr Reddy's Laboratories results; April CPI data, March Industrial and manufacturing output
Wednesday: Lupin earnings; money supply data
Thursday: Jubilant Food results; April WPI data
(indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com)